ESPN Begins the Enshittification of NFL Sundays

Life these days is a constant string of indignities, all in the name of someone else’s profit. We all have to deal with metric tons of nonsense each day simply because that’s the way things are and that’s where capital’s incentives are aligned. Products aren’t meant to be enjoyed, but purchased, and if you enjoy something too much, you won’t need to purchase it again, and then all of a sudden Instant Pot is filing for bankruptcy because it makes too good of a product. Capitalists can’t have that, hence the increasing enshittification of the world around us, forcing a constant stream of consumption of shittier and shittier products on the American people. Google is perhaps the avatar for the enshittification of everything, as it created a revolutionary product that momentarily diverted traffic away from Google and built them an empire, then they decided that they actually liked being evil and were better off just keeping everyone on their homepage reading ads and AI summaries that lie to you while putting the entire digital media industry out of business.

But football is sacred. Fall and winter Sundays are holy days in America, because those are the days we all watch people give each other brain damage for fun. In 2009, the greatest advancement for football since the forward pass was created in NFL RedZone, and then ESPN did what ESPN does and bought it and ruined it. “Seven hours of commercial free football starts now” is—was—one of the greatest phrases in sports, and now RedZone’s signature greeting is no more. ESPN is bringing commercials to NFL RedZone, destroying the thing that made it so beloved in the first place. It’s just a matter of time now until we all have to put up with Pat McAfee’s unfunny shtick of slandering college girls and “ruining” their lives on RedZone, and I’m sure at that point, the commercials will feel like a reprieve worth looking forward to.