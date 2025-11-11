The Economy Does Better Under Democrats, but Most People Don’t Know That

The economy isn’t doing great right now, and that’s largely due to Trump’s tariffs, his immigration actions, inflation and other factors. One of the main reasons many Americans voted for Trump was that they thought he’d bring down prices, but the prices of common goods have actually gone up. Another major problem right now is rising layoffs, as companies are deciding to tighten their belts and reduce their workforces.

As Bloomberg recently highlighted, layoffs are the highest they’ve been since 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then 2009 before that, which was right after the financial crash. Trump was president during COVID, and the financial crash was caused by policies enacted during the Bush administration and administrations before that.

It would appear the economic record over the past 15 years or so shows a pretty good economy under Presidents Obama and Biden. Historically, the economy has performed better under Democrats than Republicans, yet Republicans are often seen by voters as better on the economy.