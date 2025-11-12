The Epstein Files Are Probably Why Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Getting Into Heaven

“I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven,” said President Donald Trump to reporters a few weeks ago. “So go out and spread the word and once I get in, I will do my thing that I do very well. And I figure it’s probably maybe the only way I’m going to get to heaven,” said candidate Trump in 2016 to a group of evangelical Christians. He even told Fox & Friends this past August that “If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty– I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

Why would Donald Trump think he won’t get into heaven? Well, a new trove of Epstein documents released by House Oversight Democrats today provides us with more compelling reasons why.

Let’s begin at the end of the 16-page document with reporting from The Mail on Sunday that was sent to Ghislane Maxwell’s lawyer, Brett Jaffe in March of 2011, asking for comment (who forwarded it to Maxwell and wrote “I have no intention of responding unless you direct otherwise”). The Mail on Sunday‘s e-mail reads, “[REDACTED] was required to have sex with friends of Ms Maxwell and Mr Epstein, including Glenn Dubin, Les Wexner, Ehud Barak, former Senator George Mitchell and Stephen Kosslyn.”

Donald Trump, by his own admission, used to be a friend of Jeffrey Epstein’s. The central question of how far the Epstein network spreads is how many of his friends also had women who were required to have sex with them. Was Donald Trump one of them?

The first question sent to Maxwell’s lawyer in this new batch of documents seems to detail Virginia Giuffre’s tragic story, as The Mail on Sunday wrote “[REDACTED] says Ghislaine Maxwell offered her a job as a masseuse with Jeffrey Epstein when she was aged 15. Ms Maxwell led [REDACTED] upstairs on her first visit to him at his Palm Beach House. Mr Epstein was naked on massage table. Ms Maxwell initiated a bisexual encounter during which Ms Maxwell rubbed her own breasts on Mr Epstein and directed [REDACTED] to copy her.”

Giuffre committed suicide earlier this year, a tragic reminder that the heart of this case is a crime against humanity that has ruined at least a thousand women’s lives. Trump confirmed part of her story earlier this year, saying that part of his falling out with Epstein happened when Epstein “stole” Giuffre and other “people [who] were taken out of the spa, hired by Epstein.” The amount of evidence suggesting this is all what it looks like is overwhelming. For just one example, there is no concrete evidence this drawing celebrating grooming children in Epstein’s birthday book depicts Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in the 2003 frame, but those brown rooftops don’t not look like the southern white house. And the helicopter could easily be interpreted as a joke about Trump’s longtime battle with the local government to let him land his helicopter there.

And there’s more in this latest batch of Epstein files to implicate the president in the crimes that recently led to Prince Andrew being stripped of that title (one e-mail from Epstein to Peter Mandelson on November 6th, 2016 says “you were right about staying away from Andrew”). An April 2nd, 2011, e-mail from Epstein to Ghislane Maxwell reads “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump..[REDACTED VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there,” and Maxwell responds a few hours later “I have been thinking about that…”

The message importance was marked high.

Another suggestive e-mail about Trump from Epstein was sent to Michael Wolff in 2019, who will have his time in the fire in a second, with Epstein writing on the morning of January 31st, 2019, that “[REDACTED VICTIM] mara lago. [REDACTED SENTENCE]. trump said he asked me to resign , never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

Wolff interviewed Epstein for many hours before he died and has positioned himself as an Epstein expert, a rugged journalist digging into a huge story to discern the truth, but he exposes himself as a gross PR agent for Epstein in these e-mails, advising him on when to “let [Trump] hang himself.” Per Wolff’s own admission, “Epstein became a source” in 2015, the same year Wolff sent e-mails advising the child sex trafficker how to use the criminal evidence he has against other alleged child sex criminals and to help “craft an answer” around it.

While every Epstein quote should be delivered with the caveat that we are talking about the world’s most notorious child sex trafficker, and his credibility should meet the low standards he has set for himself, “he asked ghislane to stop” confirms what Trump said earlier this year. There is an avalanche of evidence that confirms Virginia Giuffre’s story of being trafficked by Epstein at Mar-a-lago as unquestionably true, and her story being true lends immense credibility to all the other victims with similar ones.

And Virginia Giuffre is dead. While Donald Trump is president. This is the hellish world our Epstein-adjacent elite have built for us.

Trump is not the only Epstein associate to watch their stock rise after spending time around a child sex trafficking ring, as one disturbing exchange between Epstein and President Barack Obama’s White House counsel from 2011 to mid-2014, Kathryn Ruemmler, is pretty revealing as to Epstein’s state of mind at this time. The released exchange begins with an e-mail from Jeffrey Epstein to Ruemmler on September 19th, 2014 at 1:21 in the morning (forgive Epstein’s boomer e-mail style but I transcribed all quotes as they appear in the files).

Epstein: You need to talk to boss

Ruemmler five hours later: Agreed, but I need to be prepared to say yes before I talk to him.

Epstein an hour later: understood. it comes down to high risk / reward / low risk / reward. professional , emotional. and financial

Ruemmler six minutes later: Most girls do not have to worry about this crap.

Epstein a half hour later: “girls?” ,, careful i will renew an old habit, . this week, thiel, summers,bill burns, gordon brown, Jagland, (council of europe and nobel chairman). mongolia pres , hardeep puree ( india), boris ( gates). jabor ( qatar). sultan ( dubai, ), kosslyn ( harvard), leon black, woody. you are a welcome guest at any….. also if you think there are interesting people in town, everyone here for climate summit, clinton ,security council, holy shit im on [REDACTED] for next 30 minutes

Ruemmler four hours later: Doesn’t look like you are prioritizing your schedule very effectively…..how are you going to manage all of that? this is unga week so the boss will be in town too…..I’ll be here all week – you may get sick of me…..just sat down on the train so can’t talk freely.

It’s very important to note that all 16 pages of these e-mails took place after Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18 in 2008. Of all the horrors contained in these Epstein documents that all amount to a celebration of pedophilia and sex crimes by some of the world’s most powerful and connected people, the shamelessness is what is so galling. These people willingly associated themselves with a convicted pedophile who continued to joke about it in their e-mails many years after his guilty plea. Why shouldn’t we think they were participating in his crimes if admitting to them wasn’t a deal breaker for their relationships with Epstein?

Trump is not an outlier. He is the norm among the elite. He is the avatar for them. The Republican presidential yin to the Democratic Bill Clinton yang who, per The Mail on Sunday’s 2011 questions was “piloted” by “Ms Maxwell…in a helicopter to a dinner on Little St James where two brunettes Ms Maxwell, Virginia and Mr Epstein were at the table.” Epstein even still found an ally in the Obama White House in 2014, demanding that she “talk to boss.” This is not a scandal that falls along partisan lines, but powerful ones.

Lining up Ruemmler’s schedule that week of the United Nations General Assembly (Ruemmler referred to it as unga) suggests that “boss” is Barack Obama, because as Ruemmler says, “the boss will be in town too,” and Obama, like all the powerful people Epstein listed as those he was meeting with, was in town that week of the UNGA. This doesn’t suggest that Obama was complicit, but that Epstein had a friendly player in his White House, and saw Attorney General Eric Holder about to step down and wanted his ally to do something for him during a critical week with a lot of power players in town, and even perhaps take Holder’s place so he had a friend atop the DOJ. What that something could be is not made crystal clear, but the “i will renew an old habit” followed by what could be read as flirting by Ruemmler (“you may get sick of me”) just reinforces the culture of elite impunity and sex crimes implied in all of Epstein’s files. Again, this conversation is taking place six years after his guilty plea.

“send photos of you and child. – make me smile” wrote Epstein in a 2016 reply to Tom Barrack who wrote “Hope ur good. Let’s catch up.” Barrack is Trump’s current ambassador to Turkey, and he advised him on his 2016 campaign. “DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT” said Larry Summers after writing to Jeffrey Epstein that “I’m trying to figure why American elite think if u murder your baby by beating and abandonment it must be irrelevant to your admission to Harvard, but hit on a few women 10 years ago and can’t work at a network or think tank.”

Summers was one of if not the chief Democratic economic policymaker across the Clinton presidency and into the Obama years, serving as Chief Economist of the World Bank from 1991 to 1993, the Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs from 1993 to 1995, the United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury from 1995 to 1999, and he was the 71st United States Secretary of the Treasury from 1999 to 2001, then he left to be the 27th President of Harvard University until 2006. You knew the Obama revolution was over the moment he appointed Summers as the head of his National Economic Council in 2009.

There is clearly a network of power that influences the world regardless of who is president, and they are the ones who reign supreme throughout every era, all alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

They all know what they’re doing is evil, and they don’t care. Anyone socializing with Epstein after 2008 is guilty until proven innocent in my book. As is everyone in the Republican House like Nancy Mace who said today she will flip her vote on releasing the Epstein files as reports break that “Trump ramps up pressure on GOP to thwart Epstein vote.” The GOP is very clearly covering up a pedophile sex criminal ring, and it’s so obvious that it got Hakeem Jeffries to find his spine and say so.

Jeffries: “It’s unbelievable that for 7 plus weeks Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva has been denied the ability to serve more than 800,000 people in Arizona because Republicans are running a pedophile protection program.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 11, 2025 at 4:31 PM

Despair is the central emotion this saga evokes. Criminals are running around free and have received no repercussions for their actions. It’s a difficult subject to write about, because the shambolic clusterfuck that is Trumpworld produces an endless line of slapstick comedy, but women like Virginia Giuffre are who this is about. They are the ones who suffered so people can crack jokes on the internet. Epstein is fundamentally about whether we live in a society that places any kind of value on justice. Literal princes, prime ministers and presidents cavorted with an admitted pedophile sex criminal, all alongside Nobel laureates, business titans like Bill Gates, and hedge fund behemoths like Leon Black, and they all walk free and influence the world today. Epstein touches every part of the elite who rule society, and it’s hard not to take a step back and look at this moment as all interconnected to this pedophile network becoming exposed.

The walls are crumbling on a cabal of powerful people who have spent their lives exploiting others. The few gilded elite who don’t support Trump’s fascism back the Vichy wing of the Democratic Party that also maps neatly on to the Clintonite sex pest wing who just allied itself with Trump donors to lose to a socialist in New York City. This criminal network’s lone animating principle is that in one way or another, they are deeply pathetic human beings.

Like Elon Musk, who also found his way into the documents. Or Peter Thiel, the self-appointed antichrist expert who invested with Epstein. Or Prince Andrew who really is being stripped of that title because he’s so fundamentally embarrassing that he makes generations of inbred Hapsburgs look downright human by comparison. Jeffrey Epstein’s legacy endures to this day in the broken people who shape our world, and it’s hard not to see this as an influence network keeping all these people in power and others in check. The Mail on Sunday asked Maxwell’s lawyer about their reporting which suggested that “Mr Epstein’s residences in Florida and New York and surveillance cameras that taped the sex sessions and taped [REDACTED] even in the bathroom,” and I’ll admit that there is part of me that wonders if this longtime question is at the heart of Trump’s insistence that everyone stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein. If there are tapes, then what, and who, are on them? Does the FBI have them?

In Epstein’s 2014 e-mail to Obama’s White House counsel demanding she “talk to boss,” he is clearly trying to develop a confidant who was being considered for Attorney General (she withdrew from consideration later). Ruemmler’s responses don’t exactly suggest an innocent relationship with Epstein, but that exchange is notable for how it presents Epstein in that moment. Virginia Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against Ghislane Maxwell was filed one year later, Epstein died in federal prison four years afterwards, while Maxwell was found guilty of helping Epstein operate a sex-trafficking ring that preyed on teens and young women, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison the following year. It seems as if he felt the walls closing in, and was trying to make something happen. Maybe that’s happening again.

“I’m allowed to do it” bleated Trump earlier this year when asked about pardoning Ghislane Maxwell. She has since been moved from a lower security prison in Florida to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas, the lowest security level in the federal prison system. “I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands looking glass,” Maxwell wrote to a relative in recent e-mails obtained by NBC News, adding, “I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.”

Leaving aside the larger issue of the cruelty of the American prison system, it’s obvious that a woman convicted of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sex traffic young women and girls among a powerful elite is getting preferential treatment. Trump has done a 180 on his promise to open the Epstein files, roiling his base, where the only logical conclusion one can take from all these actions is that he views the files as personally damaging. His Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked today whether “the president ever [spent] hours at Jeffrey Epstein’s house with a victim,” and she did not say no. “These emails prove nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,” her programming retorted.

If he did nothing wrong, why is he so concerned about getting into heaven? Unfortunately, this is a situation where America’s id is yet again displaying more self-awareness than the Epstein-adjacent gilded elite who enthusiastically and tacitly support him. Bill Clinton, his loser ally in the NYC mayor’s race, is still refusing to acknowledge the existence of shame, and is showing his face in public while being invited to speak at Democratic National Conventions, despite all evidence putting him in the same Epstein place around the same Epstein time as Trump. But he’s far from alone. Just watch the interview with Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda French Gates and you’ll see a divorce where Jeffrey Epstein was a factor, and that according to Melinda, “there have been reports…and those are questions Bill needs to answer.”

This is not some sideshow adjacent to power, it’s a story about how power interacts with each other in the shadows.

Epstein is not about Trump. This is about the victims, and the broader network who preyed on them. Trump is likely just one example of this network and what it looks like and the existential dread their deeds inspire. He and Bill Gates have far more in common than you and Bill Gates do. This year has been defined by elite capitulation to Epstein’s former friend currently polling in the 30s, while everyday people organize the largest protests of their kind in American history and run outside in their pajamas to fight for their neighbors against a fascist gestapo. The world is crumbling right now because of who built it, and a stunning and disturbing amount of them spent significant time around Jeffrey Epstein, even well past his public admission that he is a criminal pedophile. That’s very telling about Epstein’s power and influence.

As George Carlin famously said, it’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. This is the club, and Trump knows they’re not getting into heaven.

Post-Edit Note: Shortly after publishing, Rep. Adelita Grijalva signed the discharge petition, hitting the 218-vote threshold needed in the House to start the process to release the rest of the Epstein files, while the White House reportedly drags Republicans into the Situation Room to pressure them to reverse their vote. We’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg. The iceberg may be coming next.

My god (sorry I’m late on a bunch of this stuff. But wow!) According to this NYT report, the head of the FBI and the Attorney General are holding meetings *in the Situation Room* with GOP lawmakers they are trying to pressure to rescind their votes to release the Epstein info. This is madness. [image or embed] — Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 2:54 PM