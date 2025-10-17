The Mystery “Drones” Are Back

Remember Drone-a-palooza in and around New Jersey last year? Where countless people and former governors were taking photos of planes and constellations and calling them UFOs? That was a wild time that did foretell a bleak future where fact is difficult to discern from fiction for much of the populace–but that wasn’t all a bunch of nothingburgers either, per the Department of Defense, and Europe has been experiencing its own Drone-a-palooza in recent weeks. Two of Scandinavia’s busiest airports, Oslo and Copenhagen, were shut down for several hours last month due to what authorities are calling unknown “drone” sightings.

“This was not an accident of some kind,” Denmark’s National Police Commissioner Thorkild Fogde said. “The way they went into the airspace, the number of drones, the time that they were in the airspace–altogether leads us to the conclusion that it must be some kind of more capable operator behind the drones.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the drones seemed designed “to disrupt and create unrest,” and that “What we saw last night is the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date.” She also said that “We are obviously not ruling out any options in relation to who is behind it. And it is clear that this fits in with the developments we have observed recently with other drone attacks, violations of airspace, and hacker attacks on European airports.”

Munich’s airport also had its airspace violated by “drones” which led to the cancellation of 17 flights, the diversion of 15 others and the stranding of around 3,000 passengers a couple of weeks ago. Poland saw its airspace recently violated by drones too, and I can already sense the professional debunkers face-palming, claiming that obviously all these other incidents in Europe are like what happened in Poland, where it is widely assumed that Russia violated Eastern Poland’s airspace on September 9th.

Here’s the main problem for the debunkers: do you know why everyone strongly suspects the Poland incursion was Russian? Because they shot at least four drones down and got their hands on them. This did not happen in the other cases.

Reuters reported that in Denmark the “drones came from different directions, then disappeared.” A Munich police spokesperson told reporters that “no information is available on the type and number of drones” that shut down its airport. At least right now with the scant information we do have, this makes those incursions not like the one in Poland, and more like the mysterious ones my UFO source pointed me to at USAF Plant 42 and other highly sensitive installations around the world. That doesn’t mean we can categorically rule Russia out as more information comes forward, and many European officials are openly saying they suspect these “drones” were Russian in nature, but if the authorities investigating them say they’re still a mystery, then they’re to be treated as a mystery until we know more. What makes this emerging dynamic in Europe notable is how neatly it fits into a broader ongoing one where all sorts of immensely sensitive airspaces around the world are being routinely violated by “drones” whose origin authorities say they cannot discern.

The week my source tipped me off to “drone” incursions at Plant 42 in California was the same week The War Zone reported that “The incidents [at Plant 42] have now become serious enough to prompt the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose new, if temporary flight restrictions around the sprawling high-security facility.” These things are happening often, you can hear “heavy UAS movement” shutting down airspace at Wright Patterson Air Force Base last year for yourself in this clip. It’s not all some trick of lights in the sky or Navy pilots just making stuff up–wildly sensitive airspaces across the world are being routinely violated at will per the authorities who control those airspaces–and then the “drones” violating them disappear seemingly without a trace.

Question: Why are we spending all this money on the military budget if there is something out there that can hover above freaking Skunkworks for 25 minutes and then disappear without us knowing where it went? What is going on?

To indulge the professional debunkers, if this is all Russia, why haven’t we seen these systems deployed in Ukraine? That is the epicenter of the development of drone warfare as the dominant form of war in this era. The war in Ukraine is a war of attrition that has sapped both sides of immense resources, and if Russia has technology that can zip in and out of U.S. nuclear facilities and disappear without a trace…where the hell is it? Why is Kiev still under Ukrainian control if Russia can own Skunkworks’ airspace whenever they want?

There are at least ten countries in Europe who have reported suspicious “drones” violating their airspace in recent months. A few of these are alleged to be Russian in nature, and the further east you go, the likelier you are to run into some of Vladimir Putin’s regiments triggering Article 4 NATO meetings in Poland, but not all of them have been accused as Russian. French military officials told local media that unknown “drones” flew over Mourmelon-le-Grand military base on September 22nd that triggered increased security measures.