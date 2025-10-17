The Mystery “Drones” Are Back

By Jacob Weindling  |  October 17, 2025 | 12:40pm
Photo via @BrianGlenn on Twitter
International Affairs UFOs
Remember Drone-a-palooza in and around New Jersey last year? Where countless people and former governors were taking photos of planes and constellations and calling them UFOs? That was a wild time that did foretell a bleak future where fact is difficult to discern from fiction for much of the populace–but that wasn’t all a bunch of nothingburgers either, per the Department of Defense, and Europe has been experiencing its own Drone-a-palooza in recent weeks. Two of Scandinavia’s busiest airports, Oslo and Copenhagen, were shut down for several hours last month due to what authorities are calling unknown “drone” sightings.

“This was not an accident of some kind,” Denmark’s National Police Commissioner Thorkild Fogde said. “The way they went into the airspace, the number of drones, the time that they were in the airspace–altogether leads us to the conclusion that it must be some kind of more capable operator behind the drones.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the drones seemed designed “to disrupt and create unrest,” and that “What we saw last night is the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date.” She also said that “We are obviously not ruling out any options in relation to who is behind it. And it is clear that this fits in with the developments we have observed recently with other drone attacks, violations of airspace, and hacker attacks on European airports.”

Munich’s airport also had its airspace violated by “drones” which led to the cancellation of 17 flights, the diversion of 15 others and the stranding of around 3,000 passengers a couple of weeks ago. Poland saw its airspace recently violated by drones too, and I can already sense the professional debunkers face-palming, claiming that obviously all these other incidents in Europe are like what happened in Poland, where it is widely assumed that Russia violated Eastern Poland’s airspace on September 9th.

Here’s the main problem for the debunkers: do you know why everyone strongly suspects the Poland incursion was Russian? Because they shot at least four drones down and got their hands on them. This did not happen in the other cases.

Reuters reported that in Denmark the “drones came from different directions, then disappeared.” A Munich police spokesperson told reporters that “no information is available on the type and number of drones” that shut down its airport. At least right now with the scant information we do have, this makes those incursions not like the one in Poland, and more like the mysterious ones my UFO source pointed me to at USAF Plant 42 and other highly sensitive installations around the world. That doesn’t mean we can categorically rule Russia out as more information comes forward, and many European officials are openly saying they suspect these “drones” were Russian in nature, but if the authorities investigating them say they’re still a mystery, then they’re to be treated as a mystery until we know more. What makes this emerging dynamic in Europe notable is how neatly it fits into a broader ongoing one where all sorts of immensely sensitive airspaces around the world are being routinely violated by “drones” whose origin authorities say they cannot discern.

The week my source tipped me off to “drone” incursions at Plant 42 in California was the same week The War Zone reported that “The incidents [at Plant 42] have now become serious enough to prompt the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose new, if temporary flight restrictions around the sprawling high-security facility.” These things are happening often, you can hear “heavy UAS movement” shutting down airspace at Wright Patterson Air Force Base last year for yourself in this clip. It’s not all some trick of lights in the sky or Navy pilots just making stuff up–wildly sensitive airspaces across the world are being routinely violated at will per the authorities who control those airspaces–and then the “drones” violating them disappear seemingly without a trace.

Question: Why are we spending all this money on the military budget if there is something out there that can hover above freaking Skunkworks for 25 minutes and then disappear without us knowing where it went? What is going on?

To indulge the professional debunkers, if this is all Russia, why haven’t we seen these systems deployed in Ukraine? That is the epicenter of the development of drone warfare as the dominant form of war in this era. The war in Ukraine is a war of attrition that has sapped both sides of immense resources, and if Russia has technology that can zip in and out of U.S. nuclear facilities and disappear without a trace…where the hell is it? Why is Kiev still under Ukrainian control if Russia can own Skunkworks’ airspace whenever they want?

There are at least ten countries in Europe who have reported suspicious “drones” violating their airspace in recent months. A few of these are alleged to be Russian in nature, and the further east you go, the likelier you are to run into some of Vladimir Putin’s regiments triggering Article 4 NATO meetings in Poland, but not all of them have been accused as Russian. French military officials told local media that unknown “drones” flew over Mourmelon-le-Grand military base on September 22nd that triggered increased security measures.

The French train Ukrainian tanks at that base so it would make for a natural target for Russia, but it still begs the question of why they have not deployed this technology against the Ukrainians, supposedly just against everyone else in Europe. Additionally separating these incidents from each other, the Associated Press reports that drone incursions “close to Europe’s borders with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine” are the spark for a new drone defense initiative the bloc is launching to counter mounting Russian aggression, and there’s no mention of the Munich, Oslo and Copenhagen incidents in the reporting around it. As straightforward as the professional debunkers want to make this mystery “drone” issue, the facts of the matter are anything but. This is all very messy and very likely not all one thing.

Drone-a-palooza Is an Old Phenomenon

At the time of New Jersey’s Drone-a-palooza, I thought I found a pretty obvious conventional explanation in electric air taxis whose debut had been announced earlier that year. Not everyone was taking pictures of airplanes or constellations. I had a friend say one flew low over his house and it didn’t make much noise, but he didn’t think it was anomalous and said it had red and green FAA-style lights on it, so an electric air taxi being tested ahead of its 2025 debut was my best guess as to what he saw. But this is the thing any good UFO investigator knows, and any professional debunker always trips on: of course most reports of supposed anomalous objects are explainable. We have multiple scientific studies funded by the government and outside of it across different eras that all put a number to this: around 95 percent. Welcome to UFO 101. The New Jersey drone sightings last year even exhibited this classic dynamic of an avalanche of explainable sightings amidst a handful of unknowns.

“Additionally, there have been a limited number of visual sightings of drones over military facilities in New Jersey and elsewhere, including within restricted air space,” said the United States Department of Defense in December after the drone hysteria died down a bit. “Some of those drones have even been sighted over Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle, both in New Jersey,” said the DoD in a release a few days earlier. Picatinny Arsenal is not just any old weapons storage depot, it is a 145-year-old facility that has long been integral to how America arms itself. It is a government owned, contractor operated entity (GOCO), which is where this takes a turn to my own reporting.

Last year when I developed a source who worked a UFO-centric job, they volunteered two things to me: investigate Plant 42 (also a GOCO), and “pay attention to where this happens.” This resonated with me because the book that convinced me there was serious meat on this bone was Robert Hastings’ exhaustive research titled UFOs and Nukes. He obtained a ton of official documentation and did interviews spanning decades with people in the military who worked at nuclear bases and reported strange experiences they can’t explain. One of the most famous incidents came in 1967 at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, one subject of the Wall Street Journal’s recent UFO debunking article where Sean Kirkpatrick, AARO’s former chief antagonist, told WSJ what sounds like an immensely tall tale to me.

Multiple people on the base in 1967 reported a bright light appearing, resembling a physical object of some sort, and then all the nuclear weapons the base controlled shut down one by one in a manner that they cannot—or should not—have been able to given how they were programmed. This was a real incident investigated and documented by the government where the nukes did shut down, and Kirkpatrick claimed that it was the government testing an EMP pulse on the base without the base’s knowledge, citing a EMP device that was only approved by the government two years after the incident. I don’t know about you, but ‘don’t worry we just fired an EMP that hadn’t been built yet through some nukes in Montana without telling anyone at the base about it’ is not an explanation that passes the muster of my bullshit detector.

I think I was tipped off to something very real and urgent by someone who is not a talker, whose tip fits into on-the-record statements from the governments in charge of these wildly secretive facilities. I do not know what I am digging into, but the anomalous reports from officials at our most sensitive installations continue to pour in to this day. I cannot speak to the veracity of these stories recently shared by a former Nellis Air Force Base security guard, but unknown events like some of what he described unfolding at bases where we should know everything is the tenor of what my source told me to investigate. If you think all these people are crazy, then you’re arguing that some of the most qualified folks our military has overseeing our most important assets have all lost their minds, and they have been losing their minds since at least the 1960s. That’s a whole different conversation we need to have if that’s the case.

But I think there is something truly anomalous here just given the number of quality witnesses and data that report incursions we can’t explain spanning across multiple decades, like the 2004 incident around the USS Nimitz, where anomalous objects were picked up by multiple sensor systems on some of our most advanced platforms and then visually confirmed by David Fravor, Captain of the elite Black Aces, and his Lieutenant Commander Alex Dietrich. They don’t know what they chased, but a man who has flown practically all the most powerful aircraft in our Navy’s inventory attested that to his vast knowledge, we do not have anything remotely close to what he pursued. This is where we end the column exiting what we little know about Drone-a-palooza and end on a hypothesis that fits into this pattern that now plagues Europe.

Hybrid Warfare

There is one theory I can think of that would explain how this could be Russia flying in and out of Plant 42 and Picatinny Arsenal and Copenhagen and Munich’s airport and Mourmelon-le-Grand but not Ukraine–and it’s that they do have highly advanced technology that can come and go as it pleases. And so do we. And so does China. And so does Europe. Maybe there is something of a shadow war that is going on around the hot war in the center of Europe, and these kinds of capabilities are only being utilized on adversaries with similar ones. Maybe we do know what is flying in and out of our airspaces and where it’s going, but we’re saying we don’t to protect the fact that we’re doing the same thing to Russia and China’s highly sensitive facilities too, perhaps like the incident in 2010 where an unidentified flying object shut down Xiaoshan Airport in China for an hour and diverted 17 flights.

But where the hell is this technology that’s been violating wildly sensitive airspace from Montana in the 1960s all the way up to today in Copenhagen? Why isn’t someone making quadrillions of dollars off of it? Plant 42 is where America’s most advanced aerospace tech is conceived and developed, and if it cannot figure out where a “drone” came from, then I’m going to seriously question whether Lockheed Martin is actually worth $115 billion.

I put “drones” in quotes because this has become a catchall term for an increasingly complex issue that keeps repeating itself. After volunteering those two tips on what has now become a beat of mine, Drone-a-palooza, my source retreated to yes/no/no comment answers, and when I asked about rumors I have heard that these “drones” are not all the same size and shape and that they exhibit different characteristics, I got a yes. There is very likely more diversity to these objects than what is being reported.

Danish authorities called these “drone” incursions a form of broader hybrid warfare in their statements implicating Russia, and this is where I will end this column all the way out on a limb far away from what we can say we know to try to connect Europe’s current issues to the patterns of the past. The story famed UFO reporter George Knapp told under oath to Congress last month is that his decades of reporting have led him to believe that a long time ago, something highly technological crashed and someone, likely the CIA, got their hands on it. They supposedly hid it inside defense contractors and told them to keep quiet and try to figure it out, and that largely, they have not. We are also allegedly not the only country who has experienced this and there is something of an arms race happening in the shadows as a handful of people are allowed to try to reverse engineer highly exotic technology well beyond our current capabilities, and they are largely failing to do so. That jives with what science would tell us, as science is not science without things like peer review and such.

If that narrative is true, it’s possible that what we are seeing in all of this highly sensitive airspace is the alleged longtime race to figure out this technology breaking out into the open a bit. Or maybe it’s an entirely human technological breakthrough we have all made (although my question with that notion I can’t dismiss is always: why isn’t someone making generational wealth off of it?) As I detailed in my What if it’s all Bullshit? article, it’s very possible my source just tipped me off to garden variety government contractor corruption at Plant 42, but corruption is also another way to describe what George Knapp detailed under oath too. I don’t know what’s going on, other than mysterious “drone” sightings are back, they’re not a new phenomenon, some of them are clearly Russia but many are still unknowns, and recent events in Europe are not just some doofus taking a picture of a plane thinking it’s a UFO.

 
