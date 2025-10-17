Trump Says His Favorite Idea Is “Not Sustainable” But “It Could Stand”

The markets have not been pleased with president deals lately, with the crypto market particularly taking it on the chin, hilariously due to just one after-hours post from Trump calling for new 100 percent tariffs on China to take effect next month. This was not the first time Trump has threatened what his own Treasury Secretary has called an “embargo” in the past. He has one move in his trade war to try to create leverage and it’s slapping tariffs on China that are “not sustainable.” Merely threatening them caused crypto’s largest debt-driven wipeout ever last Friday because it came out of nowhere and no one was positioned for it, and countless annoying crypto bros have deactivated their MechaHitler accounts to become the meme they made fun of the last year and filled out a McDonald’s application this week. Not everything is bad, some parts of nature are actually healing amidst all this hell.

And Trump’s precious stock market is threatening to follow crypto’s path to the McDonald’s employment line and end the good times. Talk of a bubble abounds with comparisons to the dot com bust, and everyone and their mother knows the stock market obsessed with and propped up by AI is shambolically over-valued relative to earnings—yet everyone and their mother keeps buying stocks—except for much of smart money, as money market funds are currently seeing an all-time high of $7.6 trillion in cash sitting in them. All that said, there is one thing Trump has proven he can do to please his masters in the stock market who have anointed him as their ZIRP god: TACO.

“It’s not sustainable,” said Trump today about his additional 100 percent tariff, bringing the total Chinese rate to 157 percent. “But, uh, that’s what the number is. It’s probably not—you know—it could stand. But…uhhh…they forced me to do that.” I transcribed the whole quote as it unfolded on Fox Business, because the short Trump quotes I discovered across most of financial media today make this sound more certain than it seemed it did watching him hem and haw through admitting that China is squeezing him. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that “China is trying to strengthen its leverage over Trump—whom it sees as eager to strike a deal—in a bid to extract concessions on tariffs and tech controls,” utilizing tools like restrictions on rare-earth minerals needed for the AI arms race.

The stock market, ever the crytpo-style perpetual enthusiasts, stopped reading this headline at “not sustainable” to go buy more Tesla shares (up 2.46 percent on a day the Nasdaq was up 0.65 percent). Unfortunately for the moonbois populating the stock market, he kept talking, agreeing that his idea that the market thinks could tank the market “could stand.” In fact, back in April, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the exact same thing, that the tariffs on China are “not sustainable.” Yet here we are as the leaves are falling, doing the same dance from months ago. Everything is so unfathomably stupid all the time.