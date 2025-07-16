Alligator Alcatraz, CECOT, and the Era of the New Concentration Camp

What do you call a place where people are sent, without any due process, and where they face brutal and inhumane conditions and from which they cannot leave? When the CECOT facility in El Salvador began to dominate the news earlier this year, the term “concentration camp” started bubbling up in stories that described the heavy overcrowding, the lack of adequate food or water, the 24-7 harsh lighting, the limited access to toilets, the beatings and more.

And then those stories, and the use of that term, came to the US as well. According to recent reporting, the conditions in the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” facility in the Florida everglades are similar: The reporting suggests that lights are left on 24 hours a day, the food that is served is often rotten, those inside aren’t allowed to practice religion, there are mosquitoes everywhere and more. Donald Trump has said that those who try to escape will probably be eaten by alligators.

There’s been some debate over whether it’s appropriate to call facilities like these “concentration camps,” considering the term’s tight historical connection to the Holocaust. Of course, there is no evidence that the people at CECOT or the Florida facility are being systematically murdered. However, the historical definition of a “concentration camp” would say that it is a place where minority groups are detained without due process and experience harsh conditions.

The debate over what qualifies as a concentration camp is not new, said Eric Muller, a distinguished professor in jurisprudence and ethics at the University of North Carolina School of Law. An expert on the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, he also has family ties to the Holocaust and has studied what happened in Nazi concentration camps.

Muller recalled a conflict that flared up in the 1990s between some in the Japanese American community and some American Jewish organizations over the use of the term “concentration camp” to describe the camps where Japanese Americans were incarcerated.