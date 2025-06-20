Climate Change Is Coming for Our Crops

The impacts of warming temperatures don’t happen in a vacuum. Assessing what, say, sea level rise will do to a coastal community isn’t just a matter of so many millimeters over so many years, but also what the people who live there do in response — sea walls, reinforced beaches, replanted mangrove barriers, managed retreat, and so on. Adaptation to climate change does, in many ways, work. That said, the world’s food supply is still in a lot of trouble.

Warming’s impact on the global production of food has been well studied, but a new paper published this week in Nature is the first to examine those impacts including farmers’ attempts at adaptation. The take-home is that warming will “reduce the ability of present global food systems to produce calories” at a “substantial and statistically significant rate” — even with proactive adaptation measures.