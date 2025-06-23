Democratic Sex Pests Stick Together in New York Mayoral Race

Mamdani surges past Cuomo in final Emerson poll, pulling nearly even in the first round and winning final round 52/48.

Crucially, the poll shows Mamdani with a 41/31 lead among those who have already cast their ballots.

The psychopathic and racist attacks on Mamdani over false charges of antisemitism from the Cuomo gang have been so flagrantly shameless and revealing, because if they were earnest in these Trump-level bad faith attacks, the logical conclusion would be to endorse the twelve-year City Councilman and current Comptroller Brad Lander, who happens to be Jewish. A panel of New York Times opinion analysts ranked Lander first on their collective ranked-choice guide, but a man who has been endorsed by Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the past is still a bridge too far for their bosses at the Editorial Board and its allies in the Clinton wing of the Democratic Party who decided they would rather align themselves with Trump donors than with a popular grassroots movement.

It is not at all unfair to compare the Clinton wing of the Democratic party to Trump, in part because of this titular photo of them above or this one at Trump’s 2005 wedding as well as Trump’s longstanding financial support for Hillary Clinton’s political campaigns. Not to mention that Gawker reported that Trump was repeatedly on Epstein’s plane too. Trump and the Clintons are linked together because they linked themselves together. And they are now teaming up again along with the New York Times Editorial Board to oppose Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for New York City Mayor. The Democratic elite exist primarily to squash out any organically popular political movement that’s to the left of Michael Bloomberg.

We will never defeat Trumpism, truly defeat it, with these Democrats standing in the way of popular progress. What is happening with James Clyburn endorsing Andrew Cuomo now is the exact same thing that happened with James Clyburn and Barack Obama in the shadows endorsing Joe Biden prior to the 2020 South Carolina primary: the Democratic establishment’s organic support has proven to top out at an unelectable plurality in the party, and only an elite revolt can stop any popular movements to its left. It was Bernie Sanders then. It’s Zohran Mamdani now. It will be someone else tomorrow. This is what they do.

One of the most salient and resonant political issues with normies is a completely untouchable subject for the entire Democratic Party fused to the cult of Clinton. If the Democrats want to be real with the dudebros in the manosphere asking whether Epstein killed himself, they can start by calling a spade a spade and rejecting this gross fraud whose grandest accomplishment is winning a presidential election with the smallest share of the popular vote since 1912. There is something overtly insidious about Jeffrey Epstein’s elite connections to two presidents and many other powerful people, and there is an immense amount of political upside sitting out there for the first party to stop associating itself with one of Epstein’s associates.

It’s the same fight with the Democratic elite, over and over and over, and what the second Trump administration has revealed is that this fight isn’t necessarily about ideology, but the desire to change the status quo that benefits the elite. The divide has arisen between those protecting their favored positions within America’s slow decline and those willing to take some risks to truly fight back against Republican criminality and build a better future. Andrew Cuomo is enlisting Republicans to help his mayoral race, and we’re supposed to believe that they won’t be rewarded for their support?

You simply cannot mount a popular opposition to fascism behind people who tell you over and over again that they believe in nothing other than perpetuating their own power.

Yes, there is an ideological battle looming in the Democratic Party that extends beyond the war with the Clintonian elites—heck, there are broad disagreements between the more Warren-esque Brad Lander and his cross-endorsed Bernie-style candidate in Zohran Mamdani—to say nothing of those further to their right who also reject the Clintonian cowardice and want real change. But policy disagreements are for when you are in power, the plan now must be a political one to regain power, and it must center around a new Democratic Party that is not so “leaderless, messageless, [and] agendaless” that even ex-Clinton flacks can see it.

There is no way forward without ditching the dead weight in the Democratic Party that’s clinging on to a past that never really existed. The notion that Clintonism was wildly popular is rebuked by the fact that he never got 50 percent of the popular vote and his successor lost, and then his wife lost her next two presidential races to candidates whose main appeal was that they did not belong to the establishment she came from. There is no mandate for this neoliberal hell the Democratic elite wants to damn us to, where they weaken America’s political structures with their “better things aren’t possible” rallies and make it easy for the next fascist to come in and take over. If you want a new Democratic Party that is far likelier to condemn sex criminals backed by Republicans than endorse them, then don’t rank Andrew Cuomo in the New York City primary.