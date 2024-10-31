Does Deb Fischer, Republican Senator from Nebraska, Know What Nebraska Looks Like?

At the beginning of the year, the broad assumption was that this Senate map made up entirely of Democratic nightmares could only hold back the inevitable Republican majority if the Democrats could win every single seat they already hold, save for Joe Manchin’s extremely gone West Virginia one, along with the presidency to make Tim Walz the tiebreaking vote. With Jon Tester leading in one poll since March, the Democrats’ Montana seat looks lost, as the red carpet begins to get unfurled for the GOP Senate majority.

But wait! There is hope for the Democratic Senate in one race no one saw coming, as Dan Osborn, an Independent candidate in Nebraska whose political platform can crudely be boiled down to Joe Manchin if he were a hardline union president, is giving Nebraska Republican incumbent Deb Fischer the fight of her life in a state where registered Republican voters out-number registered Democrats two-to-one. Both recent polls and GOP spending prove this race is far closer than anyone assumed it would be at the beginning of the year, and Osborn really could win it.

So how has Deb Fischer responded? By apparently searching “NE” in some video file for a new political ad and failing to remember that New England exists and also looks absolutely, positively, nothing like Nebraska.

This is not fake news, folks. You don’t need to rely on me, New England resident for nearly fifteen years to tell you that third shot is what every other small town in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont looks like. You can find these same images of Vermont for yourself on the internet, and the Fischer campaign blamed a “screw-up by a vendor” and said they were sending a new version to TV stations immediately.

Osborn’s campaign has seized on this hilarious gaffe by a Senator they are trying to portray as out of touch and way too cozy with the big national meat companies that are hostile to small Nebraska farmers, as Dan Osborn said in a statement to the New York Times that “Maybe if Deb spent less time at fancy D.C. fund-raisers schmoozing her big corporate donors, she’d actually be able to recognize the state she’s running for Senate in. Since Deb so badly wants a New England vacation, Nebraskans will happily fire her on Nov. 5.”