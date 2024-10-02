GOP Rep. Posts Fake Image of Sexy, Chiseled JD Vance, Sparking a Small Meme War

Republicans were understandably enthusiastic this morning, as unlike last debate, Americans aren’t waking up today and seeing videos of a confused old man ranting about people eating dogs. Peter Theil clearly had JD Vance’s empathy meter turned all the way up before last night’s VP debate, and Vance behaved and presented himself to be a normal guy who just wants to repackage blood and soil politics into anodyne policy disagreements.

Because Vance upgraded his public image from cretinous albatross dragging down the Republican Party to slightly less cretinous albatross dragging down the Republican Party, many Republicans, like Rep. Mike Collins, are excited today. When I’m excited I might make a joke, or do a little dance that hopefully no one sees. But Mike Collins? This man apparently manages his excitement by sharing fake images of JD Vance looking all chiseled and sexy. The kids are telling me the term for this is “yassifying,” and I feel 100 years old just typing that word.

For reference, here is JD Vance’s actual Congressional photo that Rep. Collins doctored.

You never want to start a fake image war with the internet, and the replies to Collins’ certifiably weird post for Vance are littered with more creative fake images than this aggressively horny one. Let’s follow Mike Collins’ Twitter bio suggestion and “stay for the memes.”

For every 100 likes I will turn JD Vance into a progressively apple cheeked baby pic.twitter.com/WgGS9IhAfY — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) October 2, 2024

Oh no oh no no no no something’s happening and he’s aged so far back he’s become old pic.twitter.com/PnmGHc7paa — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) October 2, 2024





Two can play at this game my man pic.twitter.com/4vQf9BlYnx — cute brute (@CuteBrute718) October 2, 2024

the photo in the quoted tweet has been altered, but don’t worry, I’m an expert at digital reconstruction https://t.co/S5poZF7N5W pic.twitter.com/XpYpQ0R52R — StupidWizardYT 🐀 🧙‍♂️ (@TheStupidWizard) October 2, 2024

when your boy jd vance prefers a smoky eye over a chiseled jaw https://t.co/2cyAHmQ12J pic.twitter.com/FSjAy5dsz6 — bonky (@shesbonky) October 2, 2024

I want to thank all the posters above for their service in the meme wars. We cannot let Congressmen horny post out in the open for JD freaking Vance like this and just get away with it. If Mike Collins wants to open up the Pandora’s Box of doctored political images, then he should be forced to see how the rest of the world looks at JD Vance.