Housing Is Another Game Increasingly Rigged for the Already Rich

Since at least the 1990s, housing has been increasingly treated not as a social good but as a financial asset and vehicle for capitalist accumulation. In the United States, the country’s urban and suburban spaces have been transformed into battlegrounds of class warfare, where landlords, developers, and corporate real estate interests exploit the most basic human right for shelter. As the commodification of housing intensifies, millions of working-class Americans now find themselves priced out, evicted, and displaced, while landlords and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) reap enormous returns.

For millions of working-class people this shift has resulted in soaring rents, crumbling public housing, and the wholesale displacement of neighborhoods. There’s nothing incidental about this transformation, and is a direct result of decades of neoliberal policies which includes deregulation, and privatization. At the core of the so-called housing “crisis” is the bipartisan project to turn housing into profit engines that would benefit the wealthy few.

The 2008 financial crisis marked a decisive turning point, characterized by devastating catastrophes for millions of families who would go on to lose their homes to foreclosure, of which some would never recover. Private equity firms like Blackstone began to buy up single-family dwellings en masse, often at fire-sale prices, and renting them out. By 2013, Blackstone had launched Invitation Homes, which became the largest owner of single-family rental homes in the country.

According to a report from the Institute of Policy Studies, Invitation Homes and similar firms now control hundreds of thousands of homes across the US, primarily in working-class and minority neighborhoods. These firms promise that their schemes would be beneficial to the communities they take over but tenants tell a very different story that includes devastating rent hikes, punitive fees, repair delays, and aggressive evictions. A 2022 investigation by The Washington Post revealed that corporate landlords file for evictions at a significantly higher rate than local landlords, even during public health emergencies, compounding the suffering of those seeking stable housing, and Real Estate Investment Trusts play a central role in this issue.