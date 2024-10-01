Iran Launches Huge Missile Attack Against Israel, Striking Tel Aviv While At Least 8 Are Killed in a Shooting

Yesterday, Israel began a ground invasion of Southern Lebanon, and today, Iran launched a barrage of missiles against Israel the day before Rosh Hashanah. Unlike its previous widespread missile and drone attack on Israel earlier this year, this was not seemingly designed to fail, and videos have emerged of rockets falling across Israel, including in Tel Aviv.

Iranian missiles breach Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, with some appearing to make direct hits. Dozens of missiles reported over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa. pic.twitter.com/gCpllHsnqP — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 1, 2024

30/ More clear impacts of missiles in this video pic.twitter.com/1XL1M5adu5 — Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) October 1, 2024

There was a separate attack too on the Tel Aviv light-rail just before the barrage of bombs where two gunmen opened fire and killed at least eight people, and there are a “number of” wounded civilians. Whether this is connected is still unknown, but it bears the hallmarks of a terrorist attack, and the timing makes it difficult to believe it is not part of this broader attack on Tel Aviv and Israel.

According to NBC’s Richard Engel on air, Iran launched two waves of missile attacks in response to Israel’s assassination of senior leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. This is their way of protecting their legitimacy, and proving that there are consequences for Israel’s assassinations, especially the one in Tehran.

The Iranian permanent mission to the U.N. said this barrage was over and the IDF confirmed that it is safe for Israeli citizens to leave their bomb shelters now. Initial reports are that Israel is prepared to continue to escalate this fight with Iran, and the price of oil reflects that as it has risen as much as eight percent today since word broke that Iran would strike Israel.

We will write up more as we know what is happening, but we know that Iran has struck targets inside Tel Aviv and two gunmen opened fire on the Tel Aviv light-rail, killing at least eight people. We do not know the extent of the damage from the bombing yet, and as of right now the Israeli military says they are “not aware” of any casualties from the bombs, but we do know that this regional war Israel is fighting with Iran continues to escalate each and every day with no end in sight.