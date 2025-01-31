Racist, Too-Online Children Are Running the Country

At some point this week, letters sent from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started trickling out to any recipient of the various grants and other funding the agency doles out every year. Based on one of the toxic soup of executive orders that have shat forth from the Oval Office since Donald Trump took office, the letter, shared with Splinter, said that the funding recipients “must immediately terminate, to the maximum extent, all programs, personnel, activities, or contracts promoting ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) at every level and activity, regardless of your location or the citizenship of employees or contractors, that are supported with funds from this award.”

There are tells, in missives like this that have popped up over the past ten days, on who is really in charge right now. Though there are portions of normal government-ese, poking through are bits that sound like the worst, grossest parts of the internet, clearly written by the small-minded ghouls who spent the past decade slowly — and then quickly — making Twitter a terrible place to hang out. How does one terminate anything “to the maximum extent,” anyway? The letter goes on: “Any vestige, remnant, or renamed piece of any DEI programs funded by the U.S. government under this award are immediately, completely, and permanently terminated.”

This reads like your worst nephew’s attempt to sound like Trump but never quite understanding the cadences or word choice. It reads like a guy who spends half his time on the internet defending Tesla from jokes and insults even though he doesn’t work there. That nephew, that Musk stan — that’s who is in charge of the government now.

It certainly all sounds ridiculous, but that doesn’t mean it is toothless, of course — the line dividing the trolls from the ideologues is pretty shaky at this point, and the true believers are in there getting things done. Sources from inside the National Institutes of Health, elsewhere at the Department of Health and Human Services, and elsewhere in the government have told me that leadership is scrambling to obey all the directives coming at them, scrubbing any mention of DEI or trying to terminate any contract that might involve someone with they/them pronouns. I’ve heard about leaders who even started this project before the orders started coming down, attempting to get ahead of things. A source inside NIH told me, “I have never seen this type of scrubbing of information before in my life.”

These are the people who come up inane ways to try and get 200,000 federal workers to quit. They’re the ones who are trying to take over massive government payment systems. They’re the ones literally removing any mention of “climate change” from Department of Transportation documents. We are going to find out very soon what happens when the richest and biggest government on the planet turns over the keys to a bunch of guys who shouldn’t be allowed to run an 8chan forum. It will all sound gross and grimy and unpleasant as things start to burn down around us.