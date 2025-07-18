Thank Republicans For a 75-Percent Spike in Some Health Insurance Premiums Next Year

An analysis released Friday by the non-partisan KFF healthcare research group found that some health insurance plans sold on the Affordable Care Act marketplace next year will be a lot more expensive starting in 2026 — 75 percent more expensive, on average, enough to likely convince millions of people to simply do without. This is a direct result of Republican policy preferences.

The KFF analysis is based on insurance companies’ annual submissions to state regulators justifying changes to their premiums for the following year. This time around, the insurers are all focused on one thing: the end of enhanced premium tax credits under the ACA. Instituted during the Biden administration at the height of the Covid pandemic, these extremely effective subsidies are set to expire at the end of 2025.