The Situation at the EPA Is Spiraling

Lee Zeldin’s tenure as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency has already been a whirlwind. He started with an orgiastic announcement of deregulatory actions, decided to cancel the popular and cheap Energy Star program, took aim at emissions regulations by literally just making up lies, and more. Eventually, staff there had had enough, and in late June put out a public Declaration of Dissent, calling Zeldin out for “recklessly undermining the EPA mission.”

In the two-plus weeks since then, things have not gotten better. First, the EPA put about 140 signers of that Declaration on administrative leave, in what sure seemed like a clear violation of their rights, and in the last couple of days, Splinter has heard from several sources at the agency about further retaliation, potential major reorganizations or mass firings, and an overall terrible vibe that has left employees miserable and uncertain about their future.