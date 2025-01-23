Trump Blames OPEC for Continuation of War He Said He Would Stop By Now

Way back in May of 2023, and repeatedly throughout his campaign afterward, Donald Trump claimed that as president he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. That deadline having come and gone, of course, it’s time for him to start blaming others for the continued Russian aggression.

Trump said he will be asking “Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil, which, frankly, I’m surprised they didn’t do before the election.” This was during a remote address to the Davos World Economic Forum, the annual gathering of elites that purports to be solving the world’s problems but, well, isn’t. “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately…. Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue. You got to bring down the oil price. You could end that war.”

From outside of office, “I” can end that war, from inside it, “you” could end it. But don’t worry, he’s still on the case: Calling Ukraine a “killing field,” Trump promised that his administration’s efforts to “secure a peace settlement” are ongoing, though details of such efforts are, shockingly, not in evidence. “So important to get that done.” Indeed.