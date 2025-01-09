A Short List of People and Things that Would Have Beat Joe Biden

President Joe Biden told USA Today that “based on the polling,” he thinks he would have beat Donald Trump in 2024, which is the kind of thinking, or lack thereof, that disqualified him from the race on national TV last summer. Barack Obama’s former speechwriter Jon Favreau said on Pod Save America that when the Kamala Harris campaign took over, they found internal Biden polling which showed that Trump was winning at least 400 electoral votes after the debate. This is what that map may have looked like.

To mirror how silly the outgoing president is being and reinforce how sad Bidenworld’s disbelief of the fake news polls has always been, here is but a fraction of a fraction of people and things that would have clearly beat Joe Biden in the election.

This is but a small slice of the planet who certainly would have defeated one of the least popular incumbent presidents in modern history if they had the opportunity. If you have any ideas about who or what else would have wiped the floor with Joe Biden in an election he was born to lose, post them in the comments below.