Is “Adrian Dittman” Elon Musk’s Burner Account?

I have long heard the rumors of Elon Musk supposedly outing himself on a Twitter burner account, but had not heard “Adrian Dittman” speak until this past week when I stayed up past midnight to listen to Dittman argue with white nationalist and (former?) close Trump ally, Laura Loomer. After destroying countless brain cells trying to cover what qualifies as news these days, I determined that I would be willing to bet at almost any odds that Adrian Dittman is Elon Musk. Hear what Dittman sounds like for yourself.

“Adrian Dittman” – an account often speculated as being Elon Musk’s alt tells MAGA “Elon is the only one who gave these crackheads a fucking voice” and to “fucking deal with it” in response to the backlash over Elon’s promotion of H1B visas pic.twitter.com/klIMkWwftQ — Nathan Tocco (@nathan_tocco) December 28, 2024

The only thing that makes me seriously doubt that this is Elon is how funny Dittman is in the second video talking down to these “crackheads” he knows he Elon has built a platform for. There is a space where Elon Musk and Adrian Dittman once talked to each other, but given that one of these men owns the freaking platform, it doesn’t really prove anything conclusive. I’m putting a lot more stock in Dittman saying “I” when talking about Elon Musk multiple times. Also, there is only one person in the entire world who I can envision writing this post to themselves, and it’s Elon Musk.

By all accounts, Dittman has the same politics as Elon and the same interest in space and science and the existential pursuit that brings with it, while being narrowly confined within fanboyism of the companies that Elon owns. Dittman also hates the mainstream media and voices the same complaints about it that Musk does, and he also has a proven love of generic meme templates, Family Guy ones and the Wojak format too. As Taylor Lorenz noted, his daughter said on Threads that she thinks Dittman is “this weird alt account he (allegedly so I don’t get sued) uses on twitter.”

Elon today is posting through it in the only way he can, making memes that are just as lame as Adrian Dittman’s, all while Adrian Dittman posts the same “I am the maddest I have ever been in my entire life” emojis in response that Elon loves to use and just used in his first tweet about Dittman.

🤣🤣 — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) December 30, 2024

Brian Krassenstein, one half of the brothers who have proven they will travel wherever they can find engagement over the last near-decade, which has now led them to being the token liberals on Elon’s modern take on Hannity and Colmes, strenuously denied this, saying that he has “spoken to them both. Several times. Trust me, if you think they’re the same person, you need more fresh air and fewer Reddit rabbit holes.”

I didn’t even go to Reddit for this! I just listened to a space with a man who sounded just like Elon Musk, was immensely passionate about defending Elon Musk’s moderation policies, and in the past, has used the first person when talking about Elon Musk’s companies multiple times! Besides, this wouldn’t be the first time that Elon has outed a burner account. If Elon Musk wasn’t such a proven pathetic manchild so unfathomably thirsty for the internet’s approval, I would agree that the richest man alive creating a burner to praise himself is a bit of a stretch, but not with this schmuck. This falls entirely within in the Elonverton Window.

If this is a real guy impersonating Elon Musk for internet clout, this is one of the saddest things I have ever seen in my entire life (while albeit being a savvy way to boost his followers). If his daughter is right and this is Elon, this is the actual saddest thing I have ever seen in my entire life. Why couldn’t he hop on a spaces himself and explain to a sweaty and pathetic woman who once handcuffed herself to Twitter’s door because they kicked her off the platform that it was happening again? Why must Adrian Dittman do Musk’s dirty work?

Because Elon must be loved by everyone and everything at all times. A savvy political operator would have sidestepped this H-1B Visa fight with the racist base of the Republican Party, advocated for some monstrous immigration policy the GOP loves while quietly slipping provisions into the bill later that help their business. But no, this venture into dark MAGA for Elon isn’t primarily about political power or profit, but a kind of affirmation he clearly needs ever since Grimes told him to fuck off. Musk has always desperately wanted to be Twitter’s main character, and now that he bought it for himself, would it really be that shocking if, in his enduring bid to fill the gaping void in his soul, he created an NPC (or more!) to further the delusion that everyone loves him?