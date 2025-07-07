Elon Musk Launches the America Party to Definitely Not Destroy GOP Majorities in Congress

If you harbor deep resentments towards the Republican Party and think the huge bill they just passed through Congress is unconscionable, unfortunately you share something in common with Elon Musk. How we both look at the GOP may be different, but all roads lead to animosity. We on the left object to its gargantuan expansion of Trump’s gestapo and the historic tax cuts for the wealthy, partially paid for by stripping health insurance from an estimated 12 million people, per the Congressional Budget Office. Musk objects to it on deficit grounds, and those of us with an understanding of the bond market must unfortunately concede that Elon is parroting the right combination of mouth sounds here in his effort to ingratiate himself back into the business community he alienated. America already makes larger interest payments on the debt than what we spend on defense, and this bill will further blow out the deficit, providing us with an example of what the beginnings of a fiscal crisis could look like, per the major credit rating agencies that have now all downgraded American debt.

We on the left try to oppose Republican nihilism by using the only vehicle we have to obtain power: the horribly broken and damaged Democratic Party. Musk tried that with the GOP, taking it over and slashing the government to such a degree that an estimated 14 million deaths will result from his cuts in the next five years. Further drawing the line between civil society and a murderous manchild we unfortunately find closer to us than Trump these days, Musk is also mad that Congress didn’t enshrine his destruction of government in this bill. Trump bleats on about revoking EV credits that will hurt Elon’s carbon credits company that sells a couple of cars, and I’m sure it has an impact on Musk’s alienation, but by all accounts, this is a power struggle. Musk felt betrayed by his hand-picked NASA stooge getting kicked to the curb, all while more Republicans have lined up behind Scott Bessent than him in this factional warfare inside Trumpworld.

The outline of what happened with Musk’s arc in Trump’s White House is becoming clearer by the day, and it is exactly what most of us expected: two frail egos with their own armies of sycophants clashing over varying self-serving visions of power. The moment the break occurred, these petty posters could not help themselves, and this public spat among jilted lovers continues to this day. Over the weekend while people were hanging out with their friends and family, Musk was on Twitter announcing the creation of the America Party—a third party that is supposedly “a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield.”

