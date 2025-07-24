A Collection of Moving Eulogies for Hulk Hogan, Who Died at 71

A Collection of Moving Eulogies for Hulk Hogan, Who Died at 71Screenshot via PBS News
The Gawker-killing, Trump-loving former wrestler died on Thursday at the age of 71. He was appropriately remembered by many across Bluesky:
Real discussion:CNN: Hey Dave it's CNN. Could you come on to talk about the death of Hulk HoganMe: Hulk Hogan was a racist scab and a liar. He hated unions, Black people, and the truth and that's why he loved Donald Trump. What time do you want me?CNN: Great! Well…. so we'll keep looking
— Dave Zirin (@edgeofsports.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:17:38.979Z
BREAKING NEWS: HULK HOGAN IS NO LONGER RACIST
hulk hogan died doing what he loved: having extramarital sex, racistly
— Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant.lawyer) 2025-07-24T16:14:06.073Z
Hulk Hogan died, huh?One less scab. Unionize your workplace, brothers (and sisters, and siblings).
— Kim Kelly (@kimkelly.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:05:19.627Z