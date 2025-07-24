A Collection of Moving Eulogies for Hulk Hogan, Who Died at 71

By Dave Levitan  |  July 24, 2025 | 12:34pm
Screenshot via PBS News
The Gawker-killing, Trump-loving former wrestler died on Thursday at the age of 71. He was appropriately remembered by many across Bluesky:

Real discussion:CNN: Hey Dave it's CNN. Could you come on to talk about the death of Hulk HoganMe: Hulk Hogan was a racist scab and a liar. He hated unions, Black people, and the truth and that's why he loved Donald Trump. What time do you want me?CNN: Great! Well…. so we'll keep looking

Dave Zirin (@edgeofsports.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:17:38.979Z

BREAKING NEWS: HULK HOGAN IS NO LONGER RACIST

RenoBee (@renobee.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:12:27.856Z

hulk hogan died doing what he loved: having extramarital sex, racistly

Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant.lawyer) 2025-07-24T16:14:06.073Z

Hulk Hogan died, huh?One less scab. Unionize your workplace, brothers (and sisters, and siblings).

Kim Kelly (@kimkelly.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:05:19.627Z

no matter your politics it’s disrespectful to joke about someone’s death. don’t say hulk hogan died when he tried to do an atomic leg drop and missed and bonked his head and bounced out of the ring and his pants flew off and his dick got twisted off the top rope. don’t say stuff like that

leon (@leyawn.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:32:08.050Z

We may have lost Ozzy, but at least he took Hulk Hogan with him

Nappy Dolemite (@nappydolemite.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:14:50.199Z

Rest In Shit Hulk Hogan

kate bush’s husband (@airbagged.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:03:12.197Z

The racist Hulk Hogan is dead

David Leavitt (@davidleavitt.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:08:55.260Z

News: “Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who you’ve admired as a kid, has died”Me: “Noooo!”News: “Ozzy Osbourne, who you’ve admired as a kid, has died”Me: “Noooo!”News: “Hulk Hogan, who you’ve admired as a kid, has died”Me: “Ah. Oh well. What are you gonna do”

Dr. Jens Foell (@jensfoell.de) 2025-07-24T16:17:34.384Z

lmao

Nick (derogatory) ✨ (@slothropsmap.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T16:11:59.596Z

 
