Great Hunger: Israel Restricting Gaza’s Food Supplies Isn’t New

This is Great Hunger, a mini-series analyzing the political decisions that have led to mass starvation in some of the most food insecure countries on Earth.

That the people of Gaza are today starving to death is not a surprise. For almost two years now, since the October 7 attacks, Israel has strictly restricted food and aid from entering the Strip, and it has made no secret of it. “There will be no electricity,” Yoav Gallant, the then defense minister, boasted on October 9, 2023, announcing a “complete siege” on Gaza and its people. “No food, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.” The West duly cheered. The leaders of the U.K., U.S., France, Germany and Italy jointly expressed their “steadfast and united support” for Israel that very same day, noting, “There is never any justification for terrorism,” referring, of course, solely to Hamas’ crimes on October 7. Keir Starmer, not yet Britain’s prime minister, went one better a few days later, plainly declaring in an interview that Israel had “the right” to withhold power and water from Palestinian civilians. “Obviously,” the former human rights lawyer added, “everything should be done within international law.” Some of us may detect a contradiction in both advocating for the purposeful starvation of a population, while, at the same time, staying within the bounds of international law, but, to be fair to Starmer, it can be difficult to realize that Palestinian human rights are being violated when you don’t view them as entirely human to begin with.

It is nearly two years later now, and famine has been declared in Gaza. With it comes the shaking of heads and performative dismay of the Western press and political elite. Starmer now calls the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, created by the very Israeli actions he explicitly supported in 2023, “unspeakable and indefensible.” Emmanuel Macron says France will recognize a Palestinian state. Even Trump has acknowledged “real starvation” in Gaza. As photos of dying children with lolling heads and protruding ribcages are seared into the public’s consciousness, these ghoulish leaders must now strike a balance: still mightily support Israel with all the military, financial and diplomatic backing it could ever need, while also looking rather upset and shocked about all the unfortunate suffering. But it is not shocking. Aid groups were warning of famine’s onset as early as December 2023, and Gaza has teetered on the edge ever since. The situation was eased somewhat during the so-called “ceasefire” of early 2025, which, while systematically violated by Israel, did allow for the flow of a small amount of food into Gaza, thereby preventing the declaration of famine at that point. But once the ceasefire truly broke down, and Israel had again imposed a full blockade, mass starvation was imminent.

Israel has destroyed Gaza’s ability to produce its own food. Cattle, sheep and goat herds have been annihilated, either blown up or starved to death like their human minders. Fishing is banned. Fields, orchards, bakeries and marketplaces have been blown up from the sky. Farmland, according to the London-based research group Forensic Architecture, covered about 47 percent of Gaza before October 7, but U.N. satellite imagery has since revealed that 98.5 percent of it has been destroyed or made inaccessible. Boats, ports and fishers are targeted and bombed, while the sea itself has been poisoned by the hazardous waste flowing into it following Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s sewage network. It is unclear when and if the sea ecosystem will recover.

“It’s been a systematic attack on food security,” Tania Hary, the executive director of Gisha, an Israeli human rights organization, recently told me from Israel, “through both the devastation of the local market, and through restrictions on the entry of aid and goods. Israel has basically made people completely dependent on aid—and then limited that, as well. They have full control over people’s diets.”

The War on Aid

When Trump returned to power earlier this year, he quickly moved to disrupt and reduce the system of global humanitarian aid which, while flawed, nonetheless provided huge numbers of people around the world with just enough to avert disaster. The consequences of America’s rollback of foreign aid, and of the policy being aped by other countries like the U.K., are being felt in many places, but, in the case of Gaza, Hary believes that the main problem, at least in the short-term, is Israel’s refusal to allow already available aid to flow. “We know that there is a ton of aid lined up at the Gaza crossings—in Egypt, in Jordan—from different places around the world,” she said. “The problem is difficulties getting it into Gaza and getting it distributed safely. It’s not necessarily funding that is the main obstacle. If you lifted the restrictions, I imagine that, eventually, funding could be a problem. It goes without saying that for any kind of reconstruction, you’re going to need billions of dollars. But the world is not ready to offer that.”

There are still humanitarian organizations like UNRWA doing heroic work in Gaza today, but their ability to function is severely limited by Israel, which, with the help of the United States, has sought to replace them with the monstrous organization known as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (G.H.F.). There once were 400 aid distribution points in Gaza, but today, with G.H.F. taking over operations, there are only four, all of which, as Hary explained, are “operating south of what’s called Wadi Gaza, the line dividing central and southern Gaza from northern Gaza.” The G.H.F.’s purpose, then, is to lure people out of northern Gaza with promises of food and to concentrate them in the south. It is a tool of ethnic cleansing.