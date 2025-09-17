What If It’s All Bullshit?

By Jacob Weindling  |  September 17, 2025 | 1:59pm
Photo by United States Department of Defense
Congress UFOs
What If It’s All Bullshit?

I have written many different angles on the very strange world of UFOs, and in every one of them, I have acknowledged the possibility that this thing I am digging into could be a work of fiction, even though my current assessment of the situation is that there is something very real and very odd going on here. Any good investigator has to price in the fact that their present interpretation of the facts could just be flat out wrong, and sometimes the best leads come from those realizations. Jacques Vallée, a famed scientist before he became the face of scientific interrogation of UFOs, wrote a whole book about UFO stories he debunked and tracked down to intelligence agencies. He is known for his more fanciful theories, but Revelations is what sold me on his credibility as one of the government’s lead investigators on UFOs for decades, as he clearly knows more about debunked UFO stories than all the professional debunkers do combined. This is a minefield of bullshit not because of some stereotypical drunk country bumpkin reporting the International Space Station to MUFON, or some kid dangling a small saucer in front of his phone for a Tik Tok video, but because UFOs are riddled with intelligence agency lies.

Lies are like a pocket-knife in the spook world, they can be used towards a wide variety of ends, but a common and benign one is that a faked UFO story is a great way to plant and then keep track of a unique lie as it gets digested by another country’s intelligence apparatus, providing the country who created the lie with some insight into how the other one analyzes and collects intelligence. This is something that my source who worked a job involving UFOs explained to me as a matter of routine in every country (Vallée wrote about it too), and pointed me towards the CIA disclosing that in the 1950s they feared a faked UFO invasion could be used as cover to spur panic ahead of a real Soviet invasion. This subject has always been enmeshed in intelligence, which abets the choose-your-own-adventure nature of it.

So how did we end up with generations of people from Major Donald Keyhoe to Bob Lazar to David Grusch all telling the same general outline of an otherworldly story? How does a mainstream local news reporter who has won awards for non-UAP journalism become convinced enough that Lockheed Martin has crashed UFOs to say they do under oath to Congress? How do you get all these people coming out of the government saying under oath and in SCIFs to Senate committees that they have seen or experienced or even touched something weird, all while the government itself says something they cannot fully identify is routinely violating some of the most sensitive airspaces on earth?

One way to tie these facts up in a neat little bow, which also aligns with my source’s cryptic tip to look into USAF Plant 42 the week The War Zone reported that it had recently been buzzed by unknown “drones,” is that it is all bullshit and defense contractors are the ones behind it all around the world. Christopher Sharp of the Liberation Times obtained documentation through FOIA proving there were “seven recorded instances of drone incursions over USAF Plant 42 and Palmdale Regional Airport, California, between 2 August and 9 August 2024,” so we know something strange happened in that immensely sensitive airspace multiple times over the course of a week.

My journey into accidental UFO reporterdom began a few weeks later when I wrote what I thought would be my lone two articles about this subject through the lens of Chuck Schumer’s wild UAP amendment he is still fighting to pass, summarizing the brain rot I had sustained to try to find the most credible evidence in this realm over the last several years. In between writing the two, I had a UFO source I vetted and trust implicitly reach out to me, voluntarily telling me two things: look into Plant 42, and “pay attention to where this happens.” I do wonder if defense contractors are off the leash to some extent, and that’s what these unknown drone incursions are, and that is what my source cryptically wanted me to look into, now leading my investigation into the strange world of Government Owned Contractor Operated (GOCOs) entities like Plant 42.

Defense contractors are at the heart of this in any outcome. If we’re flying E.T. home, Lockheed Martin is probably doing it. If it’s all bullshit, well, the paper trail Congress is following goes back to Lockheed Martin and the money they gave them. George Knapp said their name under oath, they’re a part of this, whatever “this” is. As I wrote in my odds of what this big mess could be, this could be bullshit, but it’s not nothing.

If it’s bullshit, it’s theft. It’s defense contractors exploiting cultural lore and the widespread plague of over-classification of government knowledge and the extremely secretive nature of Special Access Programs to convince a bunch of people and two Senate Majority Leaders that money is going to fund some kind of exotic “legacy program” they can’t talk about or else they’ll be banned from the profession for life. That sounds like mafia shit, and it doesn’t have to be some breakaway civilization with advanced tech, it can just be a good old fashioned protection racket.

Maybe Lockheed and other Plant 42 residents like Northrop Grumman are just giving their scientists some moon rocks to occupy their time while they bill the government for billions in black budgets for it. Maybe all these unknown “drone” incursions are Skunkworks and the advanced aerospace companies at Plant 42 developing some kind of high-tech smoke and mirror technology to register the radar and other sensor hits that have convinced so many serious scientific minds that something is in the skies and seas doing things we can’t quite understand. Maybe the thing my source tipped me off to at Plant 42 was the very worldly and very familiar realm of defense contractor waste.

I do not know what specific direction my source pointed me in, and they cannot tell me more than they already have, but I can’t rule this “it’s all bullshit” possibility out as an explanation that does neatly tie everything into a bow. It’s the same way I like Jacques Vallée’s explanation of a more string-theory-based woo-world where there is one unifying explanation for miracles and spirits in the old texts around the world, UFOs doing hairpin turns at the speed of sound, and paranormal activity reported in areas across the world across centuries, instead of individual explanations for each unexplained event jacking up the odds that they are all true or some combination of real and bullshit.

Contractors putting on a show over nearly a century to steal money from us in black budgets is a huge scandal, as it puts our national defense at risk, to say nothing of people’s lives. If the Wall Street Journal and Sean Kirkpatrick’s cockamamie explanation of “don’t worry, we just fired an EMP through some nukes in Montana” is true, then a lot of people have to answer a lot of questions for why they would endanger so many people’s lives so recklessly. All for some indescribable intelligence operation? What the hell is going on? This is not nothing!

A big reason I think this could all be bullshit is because I take my source so seriously, and they are not one of these folks from the Jake Barber land of calling down UFOs from the sky with your mind and such. My source doubts the credibility of Ryan Graves, one of the more sober-minded people from the Navy in all this, and it’s valuable to see different perspectives on this to help keep me grounded. I don’t even rule out the possibility that my source is part of an intelligence operation themselves, and I am being played to some degree or sent off on a wild goose chase. That they volunteered anything to me is notable, but that it points in the same general direction as the longstanding story that George Knapp told under oath last week buttresses its salience the most, to say nothing of the timing of when this information was volunteered to me and how that event fits into a larger series of similar events. There is something significant happening.

Knapp says that the CIA gave defense contractors crashed UFOs a long time ago and told them to keep it under wraps, figure out how they work, and they haven’t. Maybe that original story of a crashed UFO was a small intelligence lie for the Soviets that had the added benefit of trying to drum up some money for the CIA’s clients, and it grew into a very big lie that now is leading multiple career intelligence officers to testify under oath that they were relentlessly harassed for exposing the malfeasance and the lack of oversight in these Special Access Programs. There is a conspiracy here, whether it’s wordly or not is the core question, and everything points towards the defense contractors being involved in either realm. Congress’s intense and genuinely bipartisan interest in this proves there’s money they allocated at the base of this mystery, which is why I pleaded with lefties in Congress to look into this, knowing that is the only constituency with the desire to go after actual waste, fraud and abuse by government’s biggest contractors and prove that UFOs are bullshit, if that is indeed the case.

 
Join the discussion...
 