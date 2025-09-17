What If It’s All Bullshit?

I have written many different angles on the very strange world of UFOs, and in every one of them, I have acknowledged the possibility that this thing I am digging into could be a work of fiction, even though my current assessment of the situation is that there is something very real and very odd going on here. Any good investigator has to price in the fact that their present interpretation of the facts could just be flat out wrong, and sometimes the best leads come from those realizations. Jacques Vallée, a famed scientist before he became the face of scientific interrogation of UFOs, wrote a whole book about UFO stories he debunked and tracked down to intelligence agencies. He is known for his more fanciful theories, but Revelations is what sold me on his credibility as one of the government’s lead investigators on UFOs for decades, as he clearly knows more about debunked UFO stories than all the professional debunkers do combined. This is a minefield of bullshit not because of some stereotypical drunk country bumpkin reporting the International Space Station to MUFON, or some kid dangling a small saucer in front of his phone for a Tik Tok video, but because UFOs are riddled with intelligence agency lies.

Lies are like a pocket-knife in the spook world, they can be used towards a wide variety of ends, but a common and benign one is that a faked UFO story is a great way to plant and then keep track of a unique lie as it gets digested by another country’s intelligence apparatus, providing the country who created the lie with some insight into how the other one analyzes and collects intelligence. This is something that my source who worked a job involving UFOs explained to me as a matter of routine in every country (Vallée wrote about it too), and pointed me towards the CIA disclosing that in the 1950s they feared a faked UFO invasion could be used as cover to spur panic ahead of a real Soviet invasion. This subject has always been enmeshed in intelligence, which abets the choose-your-own-adventure nature of it.

So how did we end up with generations of people from Major Donald Keyhoe to Bob Lazar to David Grusch all telling the same general outline of an otherworldly story? How does a mainstream local news reporter who has won awards for non-UAP journalism become convinced enough that Lockheed Martin has crashed UFOs to say they do under oath to Congress? How do you get all these people coming out of the government saying under oath and in SCIFs to Senate committees that they have seen or experienced or even touched something weird, all while the government itself says something they cannot fully identify is routinely violating some of the most sensitive airspaces on earth?

One way to tie these facts up in a neat little bow, which also aligns with my source’s cryptic tip to look into USAF Plant 42 the week The War Zone reported that it had recently been buzzed by unknown “drones,” is that it is all bullshit and defense contractors are the ones behind it all around the world. Christopher Sharp of the Liberation Times obtained documentation through FOIA proving there were “seven recorded instances of drone incursions over USAF Plant 42 and Palmdale Regional Airport, California, between 2 August and 9 August 2024,” so we know something strange happened in that immensely sensitive airspace multiple times over the course of a week.