Some Democrats Are Horrified That They May Win and People May Like Them

A phrase I have leaned on in my time here at Splinter is that the Democratic Party is allergic to winning, and today brought another example. This report from MSNBC that includes “victory” and “Democrats worry” in the headline is perhaps the most direct evidence I have ever seen of this crutch of mine. “A Mamdani victory is a serious political problem for those in the party who believe, as we do, that our primary focus must be on flipping red and purple seats blue, expanding the map for Democrats, and creating a path back to Congress and the White House,” Matt Bennett, executive vice president of center-left think tank Third Way, told MSNBC.

Winning being a “serious political problem” is a big reason why everyone thinks the Democrats are such an unserious political party.

These losing losers who lose would rather spend almost double Patrick Mahomes’ annual salary so they can lose by 20 points to Mitch McConnell rather than take any kind of lesson from the left. Third Way and other centrist peacocks like them are an ideological project, not a pragmatic one. They are liars who don’t know how to win, as evidenced by the fact that they are out of power and Biden came into power in large part because he eschewed their hostile tactics and embraced a Bernie/Warren policy team that heavily informed much of the Inflation Reduction Act and turned out perhaps the largest youth vote in American history. Many Democrats of many ideological stripes are trying to live in the 21st century, all while a bunch of Third Way-style losers try to drag everyone back to 1996 when this bankrupt ideological project peaked with 49 percent of the popular vote. To put into context how out of touch the Clintonite wing of the party is, the peak of the Clinton years is as far away from today as Martin Luther King’s assassination was from the peak of the Clinton years.

It’s easy to catch these losing Democrats who lose in lies, like how Caitlin Legacki, a Democratic strategist, told MSNBC that “it would be a grave mistake to think you could run somebody with these policy positions anywhere outside of America’s most liberal city.” We have been told constantly by Very Serious Democrats since last November that we all must shift right in order to serve those parts of the country that shifted right in 2024 for Donald Trump. That affordability is a core problem Democrats must address. The party must hone their message for the forgotten and now Trump curious voters who left the party and swung hardest towards him in states and cities like, uh…New York and New York City.