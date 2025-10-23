Sports Embraced the Devil, and Now the Devil Is At their Doorstep

Portland Trail Blazers coach and former NBA Champion Chauncey Billups, current Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones were arrested today in connection to two investigations related to illegal sports betting and rigged poker games backed by the mafia, along with 31 others. I am citing Kash Patel’s FBI here, so all the caveats apply that Trump’s people are such proven liars that lower courts are doing something extraordinarily unprecedented and speaking out against the Supreme Court overruling their findings that they are lying liars who lie. Kash Patel peacocked at his press conference announcing these arrests today, because every TV hit these people do is for an audience of one severely cable news poisoned old man, and his newest set of lies have further complicated a matter where Trump’s government is going after a league firmly intertwined with Black history in America who jumped into bed with the business of gambling.

It is actually quite popular to go after players who have ruined the spirit of a game we fans put so much emotional energy into, as demonstrated by the 1919 Black Sox being perhaps the most reviled team in American history. The Chicago White Sox threw a World Series for organized crime, and the never again attitude this country took from it helped lead to things like Trump’s hero Pete Rose being banned from a Hall of Fame he played his way into and then bet himself out of. This wave of gambling across sports is not universally beloved. Its target demographic has actually soured on it quite a bit relative to just a few years ago. Sports are sports, they’re not financial instruments, and the threat of them becoming one has turned a lot of people like me who enjoy gambling against the business entirely. Patel positioning this as some brave crusade against the NBA harms the credibility of an investigation that built a lot of it before his lack of credibility entered the fray.

This is real, it’s not a sham investigation, and it predates Trump. The Athletic reports that the indictment alleges that Damon Jones, “a friend of [LeBron] James’ who was not a formal employee of the Lakers, sold or tried to profit from non-public information so that others could bet on it, including alleged co-conspirators Eric Earnest and Marves Fairley.” LeBron did not play in a February 9th, 2023 game, which Jones was allegedly selling his insider info about. A source told NBC that today’s bust predated Trump and politics had nothing to do with it. Patel even slipped up at the press conference and said the team on this case had worked “for years” on it. Trump’s FBI is trying to portray this as part of the criminal Trump administration’s supposed broader crackdown on crime, and this bust taking place on the launch of the new NBA season looks very intentional. This is already a cloudy issue to discern that now has become more difficult, although we already know a lot and it’s all bad. Like with Trump’s attacks on farmers, he is taking an already deteriorating situation and trying to make it worse.

Here’s what we do know. The NBA banned Jontay Porter for life last year over telling inside information to bettors who then bet on his props (for the uninitiated: not only can you bet on who wins or loses a game, but you can bet on prop bets like over or under 5.5 rebounds for a player—you can see how this might become a problem for people like Jontay Porter who have the power to choose whether or not to reach for a rebound). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to this day says that “We’ve asked some of our partners to pull back some of the prop bets, especially when they’re on two-way players, guys who don’t have the same stake in the competition, where it’s too easy to manipulate something.” That is a literal description of Porter, and it is an acknowledgement of the plague that Silver and NBA owners have enthusiastically brought into their home, a plague that leagues in this country worked tirelessly to keep away for a century.

I think prop bets present a different kind of existential threat than the 1919 Black Sox scandal did, but it is still of the same degree. If professional sports is just a stat hunting exercise, how is that fundamentally any different from throwing the game? It’s all meaningless and us sports fans are marks for caring about any of it. We should go watch something more realistic like professional wrestling. That sports sold its soul for DraftKings promos tells you a lot about how greed is the only principle the gilded elite of this era have (Use sign up code KASH today and get a 50 percent profit boost on Terry Rozier’s next assists prop!).