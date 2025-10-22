Federal Judges Are Mad at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has been issuing decisions through its “Shadow Docket” much more regularly this year than in years past, and this means it’s handing out decisions that are unsigned and largely unexplained. The Court has mostly been ruling in favor of the administration, which has been consistently testing the limits of the law. This situation has left many federal judges, who have to contend with these Supreme Court orders, quite frustrated.

According to a report by the New York Times, dozens of federal judges have said the orders the Supreme Court has been putting out have been “incredibly demoralizing and troubling.” Some went as far as to describe what’s happening as a “judicial crisis.” Federal judges don’t typically express these kinds of opinions to the press, so this is quite unprecedented and demonstrates how concerned these judges are becoming.

“It’s a bit unusual for lower court judges to criticize the Supreme Court,” Daniel Epps, a professor of law at Washington University in St. Louis, told Splinter. “In general it’s pretty unusual for federal judges to speak so frankly about their role, even if anonymously.”