The Illuminati Prove Again That They Won’t Let Trump Mess With Their Money

A couple weeks ago, Trump appealed to the Supreme Court to let him crash the economy in his bid to appoint himself Chair of the Federal Reserve. The easiest way to understand Trump’s illegal attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook is that it’s not directly about her, and you can find proof in statements he made earlier this year about Fed Chair Jerome Powell. He said he was going to fire him because he’s not lowering interest rates and markets threatened to plunge, then he backed off that threat in part because J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon told him to. Several weeks later, a Black woman adjacent to Powell conveniently fell into Trump’s crosshairs. The Fed’s independence is a sacrosanct economic concept that is the keystone of the financial world, and if it goes, so do all of the understood rules of how money works. This is primarily about the Fed Funds Rate, and Trump’s real estate-brained desire to destroy the Fed’s independence and dramatically lower interest rates in his broader economic platform of repeating all the worst mistakes of the 1970s and the 1930s.
What America’s most lawless, racist and transparently corrupt Supreme Court since Reconstruction does and does not allow Trump to do is instructive, given that they basically exempted him from the Magna Carta and everything that came thereafter. Chief Justice John Roberts has fast-tracked a wave of Trump-friendly and lawless approvals that his lower courts struck down, and he had the opportunity to do this again and punted on it. America’s Supreme Court has unequivocally proven itself as nothing more than a rubber stamp for Trump’s autocracy, so this was a bit of a surprise. John Roberts generally does not say no to daddy Trump, and he has ensured his legacy as one of this country’s worst Chief Justices by tying it to a semi-sentient meat-filled bottle of spray tanner sharing and deleting fake AI videos of himself.
But he told Trump no today as it pertains to firing Lisa Cook, or at least not yet, which on John Roberts’ pathetic Trump toady scale averages out to a no.
#BREAKING: #SCOTUS punts in the Lisa Cook case, deferring resolution of Trump’s emergency application seeking to remove Cook from the Federal Reserve Board pending argument on the application in January 2026.
