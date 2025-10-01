The Illuminati Prove Again That They Won’t Let Trump Mess With Their Money

#BREAKING: #SCOTUS punts in the Lisa Cook case, deferring resolution of Trump’s emergency application seeking to remove Cook from the Federal Reserve Board pending argument on the application in January 2026.

Cook stays on the Board for now:

— Steve Vladeck (@stevevladeck.bsky.social) October 1, 2025 at 8:49 AM

I have written some tongue-in-cheek articles this year about the Illuminati and the bond market, and we are seeing this same kind of dynamic play out again. The crypto-esque stock market gets all the attention in our media, but the largest, most liquid market in the world is where you go when you want to know what’s really going on–and it’s had a stressful year while the moon boi stock market has floated up nonstop since Trump nuked it in April. Stagflation is a hell of a confusing dynamic, and while we are not at it yet, that is the direction the economy has trended all year, jerking interest rates in each direction. Trump’s tariffs apply inflationary pressure while also chilling economic growth, and after he announced his unhinged plan in April, long-term Treasury yields established the TACO Trump number of five percent. Every time the 20-year and 30-year Bonds approached that number this year, Trump has backed off his insane demands and kicked the can down the road. We are currently in our umpteenth 90-day delayed China trade deal. I think we get a free sub sandwich on our next one.

What John Roberts did here is very instructive of who his masters are. Trump can destroy the foundation of American science and the Department of Education overnight. He can functionally overturn Article I of the Constitution. He can violate the basic human rights of over half the population. He can overturn the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments and racially profile American citizens in his bid to deport them to foreign concentration camps. But messing with wealthy people’s money? Woah there. Slow down partner. We’re gonna punt that to 2026 and really think about this.

Obviously the literal Illuminati are not real, but the notion of a small group of wealthy people controlling the world is just called capitalism. They meet in the open at Davos every year to talk about their objectives for the future, it’s not exactly a secret plan. As much as it has become central to unhinged antisemitic conspiracy theories, the Bilderberg Meeting does occur every year as an exchange of ideas among the most powerful and influential in Europe and North America. Swapping tips among allies for innovating and making major parts of our lives more effective isn’t necessarily a bad thing—but look around you—does it look like that’s been the objective of our powerful elite? The Illuminati are real, they’re called capitalists, and they’re the only entity outside Trump who have been able to bend power to their will this year.

U.S. Treasuries are called “risk-free” and so the money held in them is a good proxy for power in the world, because whoever is sitting on the most cash is going to own the most U.S. Treasuries. If the Treasury market gets stressed and makes big moves that threaten to break a lot of the leverage the major hedge funds create on top of American debt, that can break a lot of other things too. That’s when powerful people make phone calls, like Trump admitted in April when Jamie Dimon undoubtedly called him with some version of “what the fuck are you doing?”

Power has influence in the world, and power holds U.S. Treasuries and U.S. dollars. I’m sure John Roberts got some “what the fuck are you doing?” phone calls in the last couple of weeks, and punting to 2026 is proof of that power exercising itself in the face of Trump’s demand that he be allowed to drop the Fed Funds Rate to one percent tomorrow. The Illuminati as a concept are fiction, but the notion that financial power has serious political power has proven itself true time and time again this year in the midst of wide-scale collapse everywhere else, and they surely did it again today.