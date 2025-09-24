Last Night Was The Night That Jimmy Kimmel Became President

It’s absurd that we have late-night comedians offering television’s most sober and full-throated condemnations of the Trump administration’s obvious pressure campaign against free speech and journalism. But when the risk-averse and access-dependent say nothing, someone has to fill the void. Last night, that someone was Jimmy Kimmel, meeting an impossible moment with incredible precision.

You know what brought us to the moment before this moment – Kimmel’s remarks on the MAGA response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the following (FCC head and Trump lauded) benching by two major affiliate groups and removal from the air. How ABC/Disney and Kimmel got back together is a bit more a mystery.

I assumed these two were headed for a divorce. The dust kicked up by this doesn’t obscure the fact that Kimmel is the host of a show down in the traditional ratings in a genre down in revenue over the last few years. With no guarantee that this kind of conflict wouldn’t pop up again with the Trump administration sporting a hard-on for Kimmel, wasn’t it easier to just move on, allowing the host to take his (substantial) YouTube audience with him and find a new platform?

It’s unknown when the wave of anger from consumers, stockholders, the entertainment industry, and a broad mix of influential media personalities impacted the calculus (Candace Owens and Jon Stewart on the same side of an issue level of broad). But at some point, it made more financial sense for ABC/Disney to bring Kimmel back, even with nearly 25 percent of affiliates keeping the show off their air and the threat of further administration tussles still looming (and teased before Kimmel’s return aired).