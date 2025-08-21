Good Riddance to James Dobson, A Big Reason We All Live in Hell

Respecting the dead is a luxury a civil society can afford, and thanks to James Dobson’s lifetime of work against it, we do not have one, and therefore I simply do not have the ability to pretend that his time on earth was anything other than a nonstop march to create the hell that presently surrounds us. “Do not speak ill of the dead” is a nice thought, but no one outside the Trump administration would apply it to Hitler right after the bullet exited his skull, proving that it has its limits. While only Hitler is Hitler, Dobson spent his life in and out of the shadows working to perpetuate the fetid American legacies that Hitler said he wanted to model Nazi Germany on.

James Dobson was the head of Focus on the Family, and he grew up in the Nazarene Church, those famously low-key folks who think dancing and movies are pure sin. Dobson staked out a pro-child abuse stance in his books despite claiming not to, and as Lawyers, Guns and Money noted, in The Strong-Willed Child, Dobson also wrote about their family dog that “I had seen this defiant mood before and knew there was only one way to deal with it. The only way to make Siggie obey is to threaten him with destruction. Nothing else works. I turned and went to my closet and got a small belt to help me ‘reason’ with Mr. Freud.”

If you think I’m being trite about an 89-year-old man dying today, my title is a backrub for Dobson compared to Lawyers, Guns and Money’s much better and more succinct “James Dobson, Burn in Hell.” He was objectively an evil man and any eulogy that does not lead with the immense harm he imposed upon society through the Republican Party is doing a form of propaganda more than journalism. Power and how we use it is our ultimate legacy in this world, as it is the only thing we leave for others to determine whether our time here was productive for society or not.