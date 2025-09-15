Trump Voting Farmers Are Mad They’re Getting What They Voted For

“The whole thing is screwed up,” said a three-time Trump voter who runs an organic dairy farm in Westfield, Pennsylvania to Politico. “We need people to do the jobs Americans are too spoiled to do.” One farmer’s “job listings [has] received no responses” in this county, and there are mounting stories of financial hardship for farms across the country as they do not have the labor available to do the jobs their businesses need to operate and Trump’s trade war has chilled demand for their product. But for now, the industry representatives are sticking with Trump despite things being bad enough that outgoing Republican Congressman Don Bacon said that “What we’re seeing is basically a recession economy in Nebraska and Iowa.” Perhaps this is my cold, heartless finance brain thinking here, but is this not an example of someone voting against their own economic interests? Why are we blaming the workers here?

Business owners are different than everyday Americans confused by shitty mainstream media and an avalanche of propaganda. Most people deserve far more sympathy when voting against their own interests, which is practically an American tradition at this point, but business owners have a legal fiduciary responsibility to be a sober and reasoned manager of a system that supports many people’s livelihoods. I’m old enough to remember when “personal responsibility” was the animating principle of the Republican Party, right up until they all fell in line behind their new King who so clearly is the avatar of the opposite.