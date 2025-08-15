If Everything Is an Emergency, Nothing Is an Emergency

There are specific words, in our sweaty and precarious modern era, that get used and reused in such ways as to sap their meaning, or reorder our understanding of them in numbing and almost tragic ways. This is not specific to Donald Trump himself, necessarily — the mangling of the term “ethics” in the wake of Gamergate comes to mind, or the decades-long project to render the concept of “research” — as in, “do your own” — almost unrecognizable to its ancestors. But the Trump era in its own right has taken a number of words and hacked them to pieces — don’t be “distracted,” the goblins incant, by the very thing itself, the creep of fascist autocracy no longer quite creeping and more bounding headlong into the daylight streets.

But perhaps no word has been taken by the president himself, and his various true-believer lackeys, and transformed into a husk of itself than “emergency.” The latest version, and the clearly most authoritarian and frankly frightening, is this week’s crackdown on, well, nothing, in Washington DC.

“I determine that special conditions of an emergency nature exist that require the use of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (Metropolitan Police force) for Federal purposes,” reads an executive order shot forth, cannon-like from the fort walls, on Monday. Attorney General Pam Bondi followed this blatantly racist and fascist move up later in the week, attempting to install the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as “emergency police commissioner.” The “emergency” here is reflected by, well, dramatically falling crime statistics, and an unhoused population that the president does not enjoy seeing on his way to the golf course.

This is not, obviously, just a sort of routine rhetorical shenanigan that politicians have tended to engage in forever. Trump is making liberal use of various emergency powers that, like so many of our nation’s laws and founding principles, didn’t really see someone this terrible coming. The DC crackdown — the DC attorney general has sued to stop the “hostile takeover,” for what it’s worth — is the most clearly dictatorial, an attempt to unleash what it hopes is just enough goonish villains eager to crack skulls to overrun cities that very obviously want nothing to do with the supposed saviors. But the wide-ranging issuance of “emergency” declarations, while ignoring various real ones, takes the language we use to, in normal times, describe and understand and govern the world around us and buries it under a mountain of bullshit.