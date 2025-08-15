If Everything Is an Emergency, Nothing Is an Emergency

By Dave Levitan  |  August 15, 2025 | 1:58pm
Photo via The White House/Wikimedia Commons
Trump Administration Emergency Powers
If Everything Is an Emergency, Nothing Is an Emergency

There are specific words, in our sweaty and precarious modern era, that get used and reused in such ways as to sap their meaning, or reorder our understanding of them in numbing and almost tragic ways. This is not specific to Donald Trump himself, necessarily — the mangling of the term “ethics” in the wake of Gamergate comes to mind, or the decades-long project to render the concept of “research” — as in, “do your own” — almost unrecognizable to its ancestors. But the Trump era in its own right has taken a number of words and hacked them to pieces — don’t be “distracted,” the goblins incant, by the very thing itself, the creep of fascist autocracy no longer quite creeping and more bounding headlong into the daylight streets.

But perhaps no word has been taken by the president himself, and his various true-believer lackeys, and transformed into a husk of itself than “emergency.” The latest version, and the clearly most authoritarian and frankly frightening, is this week’s crackdown on, well, nothing, in Washington DC.

“I determine that special conditions of an emergency nature exist that require the use of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (Metropolitan Police force) for Federal purposes,” reads an executive order shot forth, cannon-like from the fort walls, on Monday. Attorney General Pam Bondi followed this blatantly racist and fascist move up later in the week, attempting to install the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as “emergency police commissioner.” The “emergency” here is reflected by, well, dramatically falling crime statistics, and an unhoused population that the president does not enjoy seeing on his way to the golf course.

This is not, obviously, just a sort of routine rhetorical shenanigan that politicians have tended to engage in forever. Trump is making liberal use of various emergency powers that, like so many of our nation’s laws and founding principles, didn’t really see someone this terrible coming. The DC crackdown — the DC attorney general has sued to stop the “hostile takeover,” for what it’s worth — is the most clearly dictatorial, an attempt to unleash what it hopes is just enough goonish villains eager to crack skulls to overrun cities that very obviously want nothing to do with the supposed saviors. But the wide-ranging issuance of “emergency” declarations, while ignoring various real ones, takes the language we use to, in normal times, describe and understand and govern the world around us and buries it under a mountain of bullshit.

This began on inauguration day. The declaration of a “National Energy Emergency,” well trod here at Splinter in the months since, has given the Trump administration broad cover to try and reshape the energy landscape, kneecapping wind and solar power with the long-used and rickety tire iron of “intermittency” and propping up every dirty power source available. The idea is that our energy supplies, our power grid, all of it is somehow wobbling, and only burning more ancient carbon will set things right; there is literally no honest observer who could see an emergency in how that system was running, no matter how hard they looked.

But when every tool’s a hammer — downstream of the overall energy “emergency,” the president has instructed agency heads on “utilizing such emergency authorities as are available” to increase coal mining and various minerals production, among other things. If it is legally and bureaucratically hard to do — as the last few decades of environmental oversight and changing national priorities have prescribed — simply say the E word and make it happen.

And if the power grid wasn’t in some dire strait requiring dubious fixes, America’s international trade arrangement was right there with it. Trump’s obsession with tariffs, instruments he simply will never understand no matter what, inspire other emergency declarations. In an April 2 EO, the president found that existing bilateral trade relationships “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States,” somehow. And so: “I hereby declare a national emergency with respect to this threat.” And so began his generally illegal, on-again-off-again dance with most countries in the world, playing an increasingly dicey game of Jenga with the global economy in service of “fixing” a historically strong American one.

And again, he keeps finding reasons to climb to the White House roof and shout “emergency” as an offshoot to the overall tariffs morass. Trump got so mad at President Lula of Brazil refusing to back down on tariffs — and for daring to continue prosecuting personal friend and Covid enthusiast Jair Bolsonaro — that he decided a new declaration was in order. “I… find that the scope and gravity of the recent policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Brazil constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States and hereby declare a national emergency with respect to that threat.” The Bolsonaro bit is actually in the executive order; it is an emergency, as far as Donald Trump is concerned, that treasonous attempts to overturn elections get prosecuted, no matter what country we’re talking about.

Meanwhile, things that might reasonably be considered true emergencies are laughed off. Several states have asked for and been denied disaster relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency — that word again, doing its best to dance to a different definition’s tune — after events that would have been uncontroversially “emergent” in the past. Other developments, like ominously dipping economic indicators, are dismissed as fraudulent, their progenitors unceremoniously fired.

There isn’t anything particular surprising about this president, and those who surround him, seizing on one particular tool or another to expedite their plans and smooth any rough waters that appear in the way. The word itself is nothing to him — nothing, in Donald Trump’s life, can really be said to have constituted an “emergency” in the sense that we plebs have long understood it. But his willingness to deploy a concept that in its past life carried largely appreciated weight for literally anything is yet another political innovation, one that virtually the entire history of the country from founders through the previous president — think of Biden’s unwillingness to declare a “climate emergency,” in spite of intense lobbying and even an admission that he had done so through action if not literal word choice — did not meaningfully anticipate.

He will keep declaring these, and sometimes he won’t be wrong — a hurricane that threatens Mar-A-Lago, say, along with the millions who live in its humid and tacky shadow. But for the most part the emergencies will pile up, like so many discarded cigarette butts in an ashtray, rancid and dangerous, eclipsing the meaning of all that preceded.

 
