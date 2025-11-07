Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trump’s Canary In the Coal Mine

A lot of us on the left have been going through something of a rolling existential crisis lately, suffering catastrophic and irreversible brain damage every time we think “Marjorie Taylor Greene is right.” I will admit I have changed my opinion on her across this new babyface turn—or heel turn if you are of a MAGA persuasion—as I used to think she was not a rational actor and completely batshit crazy like my home state’s Lauren Bobert. I no longer believe this, and think the last couple of months have proven that MTG is very clearly a rational actor, while still being batshit crazy. The former is what differentiates her from Colorado’s preeminent Beetlejuice handjob enthusiast who has only proven herself to be the latter.

“I believe the election yesterday was a referendum on not delivering what November 2024 was about,” is a sentence that did not come from a Democrat celebrating the small-d democratic wave across America earlier this week, but Marjorie Taylor Greene. “Bailing out Argentina and blaming our cattle ranchers is not the way to go,” she said to Wolf Blitzer. “Where is our healthcare plan? It’s nonexistent,” responded Greene when asked what she would say to GOP Speaker Mike Johnson in her pleas to end this government shutdown. “Pretty much everyone across the board agrees – release the Epstein files,” exhorted one of Georgia’s most unhinged residents on cable news this week.

She’s running for president.

“One source says her conversations have centered around her belief she is ‘real MAGA and that the others have strayed,’” reported NOTUS this week. “Adding that she believes she has ‘the national donor network to win the [2028] primary.’” MTG told NOTUS that they “posted a baseless article” based on four sources, but despite her denial, this report would explain her recent actions to buck her party who is acting like they never have to win an election again.

MTG is not acting like she never has to win an election again, quite the opposite. This pivot to the center as she makes repeated appearances on mainstream networks like CNN is an entirely logical move within the realm of normal politics. She is simply responding to what looks like the most unpopular president of all time, per current polling, and acting like a typical savvy politician to try to get out ahead of a trend she sees. Trump’s fervent support is collapsing, proven by special elections won by Democrats in deep red districts all year long, Tuesday’s results, and a YouGov poll just before the election demonstrating how thin his most diehard support has become.

Just 23 percent of U.S. adult citizens have a very favorable opinion of Donald Trump, compared to 46 percent with a very unfavorable opinion of him. There was a broad-based misunderstanding of what the 2024 election meant, spearheaded by America’s out of touch elite and the braindead mainstream media they consume, and the 2025 election put to rest any notion that there was some sort of lasting electoral realignment. What happened in 2024 is an estimated 19 million 2020 Joe Biden voters didn’t show up to vote, and a lot of America subsequently demonstrated that they don’t understand how to interpret fractions.

But Marjorie Taylor Greene does. She sees Trump at just 39 percent favorable per YouGov with a stock market near all-time highs and a growing economy, albeit slowly. Many are concerned about the stagflationary forces Trump unleashed in 2025 gripping us harder in 2026, and it’s not out of the question that our present economy with a crappy and deteriorating job market where some states like Iowa are, as Trump’s own Treasury Secretary says, “in a recession,” is as good as the economy will get in Trump’s second term. MTG clearly understands how it’s always the economy, stupid, and James Carville isn’t special.

Between the battle on the right over whether to welcome an unabashed Nazi into their ranks with open arms (spoiler alert conservatives: you already elected them to run your government, just check out the DHS MechaHitler account that’s indistinguishable from Der Stormer), Trump’s embrace of Mao-style communism, his endless war on American farmers that he launched back in 2018, and the elections on Tuesday, there is a lot of existential dread in the GOP about what waits around the corner for them. You can see the assumption among many on the right taking root that this is either already a failed project, or is trending towards one. Should the economy give out, Trump’s polling will make 2008 George W. Bush look like 1932 Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Rational actors in these situations try to get on the “I told you so” side of things before the collapse, and MTG has beat her entire party to it. She is in a formidable position if she does want to run for president in 2028.

I know it sounds crazy, and I still can’t believe it as I type it, but the Jewish space lasers lady is the most interesting politician in the Republican Party right now. She is presently one of the foremost critics of the GOP in Congress (hell, she’s gone after Mike Johnson harder than Chuck Schumer has at times this year). Thomas Massie has been the most dedicated and lonely Republican opposition to Trump all year, but MTG has recently proven herself to be the most opportunistic. Massie seems to actually believe in his libertarian principles he has voted for all year in defiance of his caucus, while MTG has only proven she’s smart enough to stick her finger in the wind and see which way it’s blowing. If she can read the writing on the wall, you know it’s bad. Trump is wildly unpopular and getting less so by the day, and MTG is positioning herself to benefit from the inevitable backlash. It says a lot about the modern GOP that outside Massie, she’s proven to be the Republican with perhaps the most common sense this year.