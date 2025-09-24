The Stock Market and Crypto Are Becoming Increasingly Similar to Disturbing Degrees

“Get Rich or Get Wiped Out: Bitcoin’s Hottest New Trade” reads a headline in the Wall Street Journal today, providing a perfect metaphor for the current state of the world. That hot new trade is kind of like what I detailed in my own million-dollar gain to loss crypto saga in 2021, as debt, or leverage, is weaponized in service of trying to travel to the moon, downsides be damned. Sometimes you make it, but most times, as I did, your engine explodes on the way there. The classic market saying of “stairs up, elevator down” is the “too long, didn’t read” description of crypto because it is so dependent on leverage that melts away in downturns, and the trend that began with the 2021 cycle has accelerated in recent times, and you are seeing it echo into equity markets.

“[Perpetual swaps’] emergence is a sign that financial markets, which have steadily grown riskier since 2020, will likely keep growing more speculative,” wrote the WSJ. “Although U.S. stock indexes keep hitting records and a host of other assets are richly valued, many traders are enthusiastic about making ever-bigger bets.” A perpetual swap, or perp, is a kind of levered option that you only buy if you’re really looking to be a degenerate even by crypto standards. That WSJ report is very much the kind that we could look back at after a financial crisis and say, “it was so obvious.”

As much as I am yelling at American idiots for turning investing into gambling in this article, the World Federation of Exchanges has noted that this is not a phenomenon unique to the United States, as the story of the surge in options and derivatives trading in recent times is very much a story about India and its regulatory changes, as well as U.S. markets investing more in interest rate and equity options.

Crypto is and has been a levered bet on equity markets, whether crypto bros want to admit it or not, and I was able to trade circles around them until my engine exploded because I understood this basic dynamic. Here is a chart of Bitcoin (in white) with a chart of the triple leveraged Nasdaq on the same scale (in hot pink) since the 2021 bull run.

You could slap a “they’re the same picture” meme under this chart until very recently, and I suspect that the 2025 decoupling where Bitcoin continues to paint the same pattern as the 3x levered Nasdaq, just a little higher, is due to the proliferation of crypto treasury companies run by people like Trump that I’ll get to in the second part of this blog.

The problem is the snake is now eating its tail through the cryptoization of equity markets both in spirit and actual cryptoization. As a Bank of America report from last May detailed, zero days to expiry options (0DTE) have become a far bigger part of notional trading volumes, which averaged $760 billion a day to that date last year, up 36 percent from 2023. Lest you think this trend peaked under Biden, 0DTE options in May of this year comprised over 61 percent of S&P 500 options volume. The notion that “the VIX is broken” and that these options have been artificially suppressing volatility in the market has been floating around since 2023.