Verified Voter Data Disproves the Notion that White Zoomer Men Are All Budding Fascists

American media’s post-election Trump pivot has been one big “how do you do fellow kids?” shtick. They finally heard about Joe Rogan in 2024 and thought this meant that Theo Von and Andrew Tate were Zoomer prophets. However, Harvard’s annual Youth Poll from earlier this year revealed that if you ask a Zoomer about the right-wing constellation of podcasters the national media has appointed as their new assignment editors, their response is likely to be, ‘who is that guy? Except for Andrew Tate, fuck him.’

Now more gold standard Harvard methodology has provided additional pushback to this idea that media has to stay alive in the future by pivoting to four-hour podcasts where the host just mumbles “wow that’s crazy” in response to everything the person says in front of them. The Cooperative Election Study (CES) is a national online survey conducted before and after national elections, and it revealed that from the 2020 to 2024 presidential elections with verified voters, the Republican Party lost vote share among white Gen-Z men (all charts via CES).

Mainstream media executives clearly see the future of media in the same vein of the constellation of pasty proud know-nothings slouching in front of a microphone and playing a willing mark for right-wing propagandists, but CES data shows that the people between the ages of 18 and 44 that Trump made gains with the most were nonwhite folks. The Republican percentage of the white youth vote has remained generally unchanged since 2008, save for a dip in young white women voting for Biden in 2020. Those lines you see arching upwards at the bottom of the chart are everyone else under the age of 44.