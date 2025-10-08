Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Now One of the Sanest Republicans

It says a lot about the modern Republican Party that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a woman who sincerely believes in Jewish space lasers and QAnon and every single conspiracy theory that comes across her Twitter feed, is perhaps its biggest voice of reason right now. The government, run entirely by the Republican Party, is currently shut down, and Democrats are demanding an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits in any deal they join to reopen the government (but it should be repeated ad nauseum, Republicans do not need a single Democratic vote to reopen the government). While it’s natural to roll your eyes at any Democratic Party mention of tax credits, this one is a big deal, as the independent healthcare policy research outlet KFF calculated that millions of people’s healthcare premiums could double next year if this credit expires.

“When it comes to the point where families are spending anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 a month and looking at hikes coming on their insurance premiums, I think that’s unforgivable,” said MTG yesterday. “Congresswoman Greene does not serve on the committees of jurisdiction that deal with that, those specialized issues, and she’s probably not read in on some of that,” sniped back Republican Speaker Mike Johnson. This is not up for debate, there is a split in the Republican Party right now between people who think they can force a gigantic healthcare cost increase on their own voters and get away with it, and rational people like MTG who don’t.

Because Congressional Republicans are just a cult masquerading as a group of alleged humans with agency, most fall in line on the side of being servile to Trumpian power in this shutdown, who wants to further immiserate his own voters. MTG thinks this is a bad idea, and she clearly does not want to run for reelection next year amidst millions of voters upset at the party in power over their healthcare premiums doubling. We are so far through the looking glass, it’s hard to adequately express how deranged the Republican Party has become, so in this instance, I am thankful for the woman who thinks I control secret space lasers that can start wildfires in California. I have run out of words to describe the depravity of the modern GOP, but MTG has now lent her unhinged lack of credibility to this subject to give us another example. Republicans are so detached from reality they are making her look reasonable in this shutdown fight! What the fuck is going on with these people!

My best theory over this MTG-Johnson split is that this simply highlights the divide in the GOP between cynical hacks like Mike Johnson who will sell their own family out for a scintilla of additional power, and true believers in the cult like MTG. At no point in Speaker Johnson’s cynical worldview does the rubber have to meet the road, as you can just keep lying about whatever the present state of things are in perpetuity, and eventually you detach yourself from reality altogether, which is where the Stephen Miller-led GOP finds itself right now alongside a president whose brain is clearly leaking out his ears.

On the other hand, if you sincerely believe in Jewish space lasers and an elite pedophile cabal devouring baby blood, well, at a certain point you want something to be done about it. You must come back to earth to some degree to address the problems you see in the world, even if you are still shrouded in your cocoon of right-wing media lies. Johnson doesn’t want to address any problems, he just wants to enable this elite smash and grab operation where Trump represents billionaire interests burning America to ash so they can loot it. MTG just wants to stop the Jewish space lasers. Even though Johnson and MTG believe many of the same things, they live in different worlds, and we are seeing how that produces diverging outcomes right now.

“I am personally against the government shutdown. I really want to be doing appropriations,” said the conspiracy theorist, sounding like an eminently normal Congressperson. “[Senate Republicans] can open the government any time they want. They can use the nuclear option in the Senate. They can reopen the government. This is a bunch of drama and political theater, so I’m willing to call that out, too,” continued reasonable sounding Rep. Jewish space lasers.

Every day I wake up and think the world cannot get any stranger than it already is, and every day proves me wrong. The Republican Party has become so unhinged that even Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks they’re full of shit. These are wild times in America, and the only certainty we have anymore is that all of this demonstrates how every day this year, the Republican Party has been less popular than it was yesterday, even with Republicans.