Feckless Democratic Leader Finally Endorses Popular Democratic Candidate for Mayor of America’s Largest City

By Jacob Weindling  |  October 24, 2025 | 1:50pm
Photo by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
Democratic Party
That this headline is big news tells you a lot about the current state of the Democratic Party. Us on the left were chastised by Democratic leadership in 2016 for having the audacity to demand a primary and not accept their anointed one who was anointed eight years earlier and lost, and the “vote blue no matter who” crew has been perhaps the most annoying group of people on the internet ever since. Many in this Democratic constituency and the “leadership” they blindly follow have spent the year demonstrating their lack of principles and full-blown hypocrisy in refusing to endorse the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been the poster child for this intransigence (seen in the titular photo demonstrating a staggering lack of knowledge about how to hold a baseball bat), but the good news for Jeffries staffers getting yelled at by their constituents every day is that his office’s long national nightmare is now over, and the Democratic House Leader told Politico today that he will endorse the Democratic candidate, the surest sign yet that Zohran Mamdani will be New York City’s next mayor.

“I didn’t get involved in that [New York Democratic] primary election, and I don’t know him well” said the Democratic House Leader from New York to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes back in July. At the time, while annoying and hypocritical and almost surely a lie, it was at least defensible for Jeffries to withhold his endorsement in an attempt to extract concessions from Mamdani, the same way us on the left threatened to withhold our vote for Kamala Harris to stop Joe Biden aiding Israel’s genocide in Gaza last year. Many other powerful local New York City politicians withheld their endorsements for Mamdani too after he won the primary. This is a basic political practice across the entire spectrum, the problem is when you overplay this kind of hand and come off looking like a schmuck.

Politics is just a series of battles between varying degrees of leverage, and powerful Democrats utilized theirs to do things like get Mamdani to agree to keep on the NYC gilded elite’s favorite police commissioner, Jessica Tisch. Mamdani has clearly been pivoting to the right after the primary—something every Democratic candidate ever has to do as a basic necessity given the different voters they are campaigning to—and Mamdani clearly understands that if he wants to enact his agenda around affordability and transforming the nature of the city with things like free buses and city-run grocery stores providing affordable food, he’s going to have to cede some ground to established powers in order to get his brand of rubber to meet the existing road in New York City. You can’t win ’em all.

This isn’t a betrayal of Mamdani’s principles, unless he’s betraying his principles. Trading small potatoes for big potatoes is always a win–it’s when you trade big potatoes like trans people’s rights for small potatoes that you turn into Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries’ feckless Democratic Party driven by two men who have proven they are willing to give away real world leverage for symbolic votes. This practice even has a name in the Beltway: Schumer 101.

And Mamdani has clearly been making a lot of headway gaining the trust of New York City’s powerful elite, which is a sentence that should make lefties nervous, but not distrustful yet. He is not a King. He cannot come in and immediately enact gay space communism for everyone, and there are some aspects of a mayor’s power that need other parts of our democracy to put it into being, like the governor’s office or the state legislature or police commissioners helping American mayors avoid the awkward reality that they don’t totally control their own police force. We shall see if Mamdani’s triangulation adds up to advancing the ball forward for democratic socialism in a big way and improving the lives of New Yorkers, but you can see a general outline of what he’s willing to trade and what he isn’t, and this plan looks a hell of a lot more competent than whatever Jeffries is doing. Prior to today, Mamdani had already received the endorsement of basically every major Democratic power player in New York City. Jeffries may have had a good hand to play back in July, but Mamdani found other people who matter more to NYC politics and can give him more in return, and now he doesn’t need the most useless Democratic leader ever’s endorsement–if he ever did.

“Who are you voting for for mayor?” asked Chris Hayes to Hakeem Jeffries in July, and August, and September, and exasperatingly on Wednesday night too. “Well I’m looking forward to catching part of the debate later on this evening, as well as weighing in—I am gonna weigh in on this situation before early voting,” said Hakeem Jeffries who was totally trying to give Chris Hayes a straight answer this week. “I will say that I thought that Zohran’s decision today reportedly to offer the police commissioner position to Jessica Tisch—who’s doing a great job by almost every measure, including in the communities that I represent—was a very positive step forward.”

If Jeffries had done diddly squat this year, maybe he could sell his exclusive he clearly sold to Politico as proof that withholding his endorsement got a big extraction out of Mamdani. Tisch is a big get, but knowing what I know about politics and how deals are made, people who have already endorsed Mamdani before he announced he was keeping Tisch on were very likely the ones to have influenced that decision. Why? Because they actually gave something up to get something and showed respect for the small-d democratic power the Democratic nominee commands, and the Tisch announcement was Mamdani making good on their deal. Unlike this schmuck in the House who is basically doing a Bill Romanowski routine and jumping on to the pile at the end of the play and demanding he be awarded half a tackle from the statistician.

I never want to hear vote blue no matter who again. Mamdani won more votes than any Democratic candidate in New York City history and New York Democratic leadership fought the people’s will tooth and nail so they can keep a police commissioner in place whose primary constituency is people with seven-figure and above net worths. He’s a Democrat whether these people like it or not, and if the answer is or not, there is another party they are free to join full of non-Democrats. This whole shambolic saga where Jeffries has done this stupid dance every couple of weeks to Chris Hayes’ mounting frustration won him nothing other than the class clown award. Far more competent New York political operatives were already doing the hard work of dragging Mamdani towards more palatable establishment Democratic positions, and Jeffries flaunting his non-endorsement while laughing about it in every clip just proved that one of these elected officials from New York is not like the others. Kamala Harris—who demonstrated that she clearly feels for Chris Hayes in her own exasperated endorsement of Mamdani—and Senator Chris Van Hollen along with other Democrats in Congress helped add to the absurdity of this situation by decrying this “kind of spineless politics” Jeffries was practically advertising on MSNBC every month.

The others in New York, like Governor Kathy Hochul (her rise to competence and true leadership is another marker of the ghastly low standards of this era) and powerful local Democrats like speaker of the State Assembly, Carl E. Heastie, all did the work Jeffries is clearly trying to take some credit for. They are clearly the ones who kept Jessica Tisch on as police commissioner, not this discount Romanowski cosplayer signing on to the deal after it was already signed off on by all the players actually involved in the play. This is how small-d democratic politics is supposed to work, and everyone knows they’re not going to get everything they wanted going into negotiations. The hope for us on the left is that Mamdani made some good trades, while powerful New York Democrats no doubt believe that they can use concessions like Tisch to rein Mamdani in, while I have no fucking idea what the hell Hakeem Jeffries thinks he got out of all of this, other than proving what a complete and utter buffoon he is.

 
