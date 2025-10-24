Feckless Democratic Leader Finally Endorses Popular Democratic Candidate for Mayor of America’s Largest City

That this headline is big news tells you a lot about the current state of the Democratic Party. Us on the left were chastised by Democratic leadership in 2016 for having the audacity to demand a primary and not accept their anointed one who was anointed eight years earlier and lost, and the “vote blue no matter who” crew has been perhaps the most annoying group of people on the internet ever since. Many in this Democratic constituency and the “leadership” they blindly follow have spent the year demonstrating their lack of principles and full-blown hypocrisy in refusing to endorse the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been the poster child for this intransigence (seen in the titular photo demonstrating a staggering lack of knowledge about how to hold a baseball bat), but the good news for Jeffries staffers getting yelled at by their constituents every day is that his office’s long national nightmare is now over, and the Democratic House Leader told Politico today that he will endorse the Democratic candidate, the surest sign yet that Zohran Mamdani will be New York City’s next mayor.

“I didn’t get involved in that [New York Democratic] primary election, and I don’t know him well” said the Democratic House Leader from New York to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes back in July. At the time, while annoying and hypocritical and almost surely a lie, it was at least defensible for Jeffries to withhold his endorsement in an attempt to extract concessions from Mamdani, the same way us on the left threatened to withhold our vote for Kamala Harris to stop Joe Biden aiding Israel’s genocide in Gaza last year. Many other powerful local New York City politicians withheld their endorsements for Mamdani too after he won the primary. This is a basic political practice across the entire spectrum, the problem is when you overplay this kind of hand and come off looking like a schmuck.

Politics is just a series of battles between varying degrees of leverage, and powerful Democrats utilized theirs to do things like get Mamdani to agree to keep on the NYC gilded elite’s favorite police commissioner, Jessica Tisch. Mamdani has clearly been pivoting to the right after the primary—something every Democratic candidate ever has to do as a basic necessity given the different voters they are campaigning to—and Mamdani clearly understands that if he wants to enact his agenda around affordability and transforming the nature of the city with things like free buses and city-run grocery stores providing affordable food, he’s going to have to cede some ground to established powers in order to get his brand of rubber to meet the existing road in New York City. You can’t win ’em all.