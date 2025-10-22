Trump Attacks American Ranchers in More Ways Than One

It is not hyperbolic at all to say that Trump has declared economic war on American farmers, because he also did dumb stuff in his first term that necessitated a farmer bailout. He has robbed them of their labor supply in his deportation raids, alienated their chief soybean customer and turned over $12 billion in sales to $0 in a year, and now he is taking ranchers to task. Beef prices are at all-time highs, which make our manbaby King sad. “The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand” is an incredible way to start a post. A man who grew up in the place with the least cattle ranchers per capita in the world continued to lecture “The Cattle Ranchers” as to why they are “doing so well, for the first time in decades” because “I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50 percent Tariff on Brazil.” That is why cheeseburgers cost more, the president admitted it. Tariffs.

But he thinks they shouldn’t cost more! Those mean farmers are just charging too gosh darn much because they don’t understand economics and how much Trump loves them. He loves them so much that today he pledged to quadruple the amount of beef he buys from their direct competition in Argentina.

“At a fundamental level, this looks like a betrayal of America first principles,” said one anonymous GOP Senator to Politico this week when the idea was floated. “Bottom line: if the goal is addressing beef prices at the grocery store, this isn’t the way,” said Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer in a statement. “This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP’s newest voice of reason, even shared a post that called Trump’s move to buy more Argentinian beef a “betrayal.”