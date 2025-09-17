Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Is Hurting Job Growth More than His Tariffs Are

The entity tasked with spearheading the U.S. and the global economy through the uncertainty the future presents had its monthly-ish meeting today. The stock market got its wish as the Federal Reserve cut rates by 0.25 percent, something of a devil’s bargain because the reasons the Fed did so are not what one would call bullish, but bad news is good news is a logical thought in ZIRP land. Next year is sure to be a volatile year for what some are calling the most expensive stock market in history.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed many of the same stagflationary concerns he has made since Trump entered office, the headline in my book was his response to a question about whether tariffs are driving weaker employment figures. He said that in the Fed’s assessment, the uncertainty and additional expenses presented by Trump’s tariffs are not having a large impact on the weak jobs numbers right now, and that weakness is coming more from immigration. We are experiencing an historic drop in immigration as we live through Stephen Miller’s attempt to make good on Trump’s joke that this country would only have 100 million people and they would all look like Miller if it were up to him. The Fed Chair clearly stated that the drop in labor force growth driven by Miller’s racist policies is most responsible for the weak jobs figures that made Trump throw a temper tantrum and fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Preliminary data shows that 1.2 million immigrants are gone from the U.S. workforce under Trump. Trump-voting farmers are reporting labor shortages they voted for that are so economically calamitous for them they now have to sell their animals. I had previously suspected that the chilled spending environment created by Trump’s brilliant strategy of “you will pay less in tariffs later” was primarily responsible for a world where there are now more unemployed people than jobs available in Trump’s America, but the Fed says that’s not the case. It’s the immigration crackdown having a bigger effect of pulling people out of work and stopping new immigrants from coming here both legally and not, creating the mismatched labor force of humanities majors needing to pick strawberries that Trump’s economic team so badly wants. This racist policy has necessitated interest rate cuts because it created a weakening economy.