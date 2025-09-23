Trump Embarrassed America in Front of the Whole World at the UN, and We Deserve It

We are a deeply unserious people, and Donald Trump proved that yet again today in a shambolic speech to the United Nations. I am tapping the sign that maybe there’s a reason this is all so crazy so often these days that I have ground my finger down to a bloody stump. This man’s brain is seemingly falling out of his ears on live TV at the same rate that Joe Biden’s did, and I don’t think given the copious amounts of evidence he provides that it’s too big of a stretch to suggest the oldest president ever inducted into office is losing some or all of his marbles. The juxtaposition between Trump and Biden’s incoherence and the press’s diametrically opposite interests in each proves how biased they are against Biden’s lifelong stutter (and Democrats), and how the classic sales tactic of talking fast and peppering people with assertions is still quite effective, especially against those with impeccably smooth brains like a significant chunk of upper management in mainstream political media.

This is embarrassing. Every adult in the audience is there for a specific reason to try to accomplish important things, and they had to sit there and pretend like this boy King is some kind of serious person while he lectured them about the wisdom of Fox News. Trump genuinely is America’s mad King, just spewing nonsense from the one speech he’s able to give about whatever his own grievances are at the current moment. This is how we advertise ourselves to the world now.

You can see every Laura Ingraham segment in his many delusions across the last decade, but in recent years, his incoherence and rambling has accelerated. Compare the above to Trump in 2016 and it’s quite a difference.