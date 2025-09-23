Trump Embarrassed America in Front of the Whole World at the UN, and We Deserve It

By Jacob Weindling  |  September 23, 2025 | 12:16pm
Photo via United Nations
Trump Administration United Nations
We are a deeply unserious people, and Donald Trump proved that yet again today in a shambolic speech to the United Nations. I am tapping the sign that maybe there’s a reason this is all so crazy so often these days that I have ground my finger down to a bloody stump. This man’s brain is seemingly falling out of his ears on live TV at the same rate that Joe Biden’s did, and I don’t think given the copious amounts of evidence he provides that it’s too big of a stretch to suggest the oldest president ever inducted into office is losing some or all of his marbles. The juxtaposition between Trump and Biden’s incoherence and the press’s diametrically opposite interests in each proves how biased they are against Biden’s lifelong stutter (and Democrats), and how the classic sales tactic of talking fast and peppering people with assertions is still quite effective, especially against those with impeccably smooth brains like a significant chunk of upper management in mainstream political media.

Trump to the UN: “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) September 23, 2025 at 8:39 AM

This is embarrassing. Every adult in the audience is there for a specific reason to try to accomplish important things, and they had to sit there and pretend like this boy King is some kind of serious person while he lectured them about the wisdom of Fox News. Trump genuinely is America’s mad King, just spewing nonsense from the one speech he’s able to give about whatever his own grievances are at the current moment. This is how we advertise ourselves to the world now.

Trump on US environmentalists: “‘No more cows, we don’t want cows anymore.’ I guess they want to kill all the cows.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) September 23, 2025 at 8:56 AM

You can see every Laura Ingraham segment in his many delusions across the last decade, but in recent years, his incoherence and rambling has accelerated. Compare the above to Trump in 2016 and it’s quite a difference.

Even in 2020, Trump was a lot clearer and more coherent.

Now his brain is just Fox News alphabet soup.

Trump: “It used to be global cooling. If you look back years ago in the 1920s and 1930s they said, ‘global cooling with kill the world.’ Then they said ‘global warming will kill the world.’ But then it started getting cooler … it’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) September 23, 2025 at 8:53 AM

[image or embed]

— Mona Burns (@monaburns.bsky.social) September 23, 2025 at 9:19 AM

This is so embarrassing. I’m so embarrassed to be an American. I went to Ireland earlier this summer and had a blast, but there was one bar we went to where as soon as they heard our American accents, we got the cold shoulder and definitely felt ostracized from the fun. It sucked but I didn’t blame them one bit. Every civilized society around the world should shun uncivilized ones, and we have clearly fallen into the latter. We are all touching the stove whether we like it or not and now we all have to learn firsthand how hot it is.

America tolerates mass killings of its children to preserve a small sect of adults’ fantasy that they will one day get to shoot their toys at the government while an MQ9 Reaper circles above them. We elected a game show host president after he was caught on camera bragging to the least impressive member of the Bush dynasty how he “grabs women by the pussy.” That president was accused of rape by E. Jean Carroll and civil courts lent support to her allegation, and then we reelected him. Trump hung out with Jeffrey Epstein for years by his own admission, and after promising his cult members an Epstein list, now has done a complete 180 while in office and desperately wants everyone to stop talking about a man whose 50th birthday card he signed with “enigmas never age” and “we have certain things in common, Jeffrey.” This is America’s president we willingly chose, twice. This is how we present ourselves to the world. It is who we are right now.

Trump is aggressively American. While shadow president Stephen Miller has the exact kind of antiquated American racist ideas that Hitler wrote fawningly about, he like so many weirdos in the GOP like JD Vance, comes off as a bit of a space alien. He is not like us, as the kids say. But Trump is like us, melting brain and all. He’s a pop culture icon. He’s in Jay-Z and Lil’ Wayne and Nicki Minaj songs. He had a hit show on NBC. Now he’s up at the UN chastising them for not signing one of his fraudulent real estate deals years ago to renovate the building. He is ego. He is greed. He is small. He is America.

On Rosh Hashanah I would be remiss if I did not bring up the biblical Israelites getting lost in the desert and worshipping a golden calf, and while I typically reserve this metaphor for the modern genocidal apartheid state of Israel itself being lost Jews’ golden calf in the desert, this metaphor applies to America in modern times too. Our culture is obsessed with wealth and celebrity to a truly unhealthy degree (John Hinckley Jr. shot Reagan because he wanted to impress Jodie Foster for Pete’s sake!), and Charlie Kirk’s funeral where Trump got Goldberg’s WWE entrance is proof of how so many Americans worship a false idol today. In so many ways, Trump is the perfect U.S. representative to send to the United Nations. That his brain is losing the battle that everyone loses to father time in front of the whole world just strengthens the metaphor that Trump has become for our collapsing empire.

 
