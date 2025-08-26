JB Pritzker Understands The Moment

“If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me—not time or political circumstance—from making sure that you face justice under our constitutional rule of law,” said Illinois governor and widely assumed 2028 presidential candidate, JB Priztker yesterday. Trump has promised to expand his invasion of American blue cities to Chicago, and Pritzker called a press conference announcing his intention to fight back “with every peaceful tool we have.”

“Chicago is a killing field right now,” falsely claimed the manchild president who also mused about becoming a dictator yesterday. This invasion is clearly a pretext to usurp blue states’ power, and consolidate it all under the Republican Party’s mad King. We have arrived at a harrowing moment in American history, and the future of our country is at stake right now.

Which is why Pritzker’s legal threat to use peaceful means to hold Trump’s jackbooted thugs accountable is so important. This is what real leadership looks like, and it sends an important signal to the troops invading American cities that the Congressional Democratic Party has not sent: Democrats can use power too. Deterrence is a key aspect of all politics in every realm, and this is Pritzker threatening a nuclear option to try to keep the present peaceful.

The current proposition to troops being given illegal orders by Trump is they obey dear leader or else, whereas if Democrats take power, there’s little reason to believe they will be held accountable (see: the 2008 Great Financial Crisis and the Obama Administration’s insistence on not prosecuting the criminals from the Bush Administration). This leads to a dynamic where even if you are a member of the armed forces who is not a Trump cultist, your own personal incentives are much more aligned with Trump’s interests than the Democrats’. You will face retribution from one side, and it certainly won’t be Chuck Schumer’s side.