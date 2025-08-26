JB Pritzker Understands The Moment

By Jacob Weindling  |  August 26, 2025 | 11:41am
Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez (Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)
Trump Administration JB Pritzker
JB Pritzker Understands The Moment

“If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me—not time or political circumstance—from making sure that you face justice under our constitutional rule of law,” said Illinois governor and widely assumed 2028 presidential candidate, JB Priztker yesterday. Trump has promised to expand his invasion of American blue cities to Chicago, and Pritzker called a press conference announcing his intention to fight back “with every peaceful tool we have.”

“Chicago is a killing field right now,” falsely claimed the manchild president who also mused about becoming a dictator yesterday. This invasion is clearly a pretext to usurp blue states’ power, and consolidate it all under the Republican Party’s mad King. We have arrived at a harrowing moment in American history, and the future of our country is at stake right now.

Which is why Pritzker’s legal threat to use peaceful means to hold Trump’s jackbooted thugs accountable is so important. This is what real leadership looks like, and it sends an important signal to the troops invading American cities that the Congressional Democratic Party has not sent: Democrats can use power too. Deterrence is a key aspect of all politics in every realm, and this is Pritzker threatening a nuclear option to try to keep the present peaceful.

The current proposition to troops being given illegal orders by Trump is they obey dear leader or else, whereas if Democrats take power, there’s little reason to believe they will be held accountable (see: the 2008 Great Financial Crisis and the Obama Administration’s insistence on not prosecuting the criminals from the Bush Administration). This leads to a dynamic where even if you are a member of the armed forces who is not a Trump cultist, your own personal incentives are much more aligned with Trump’s interests than the Democrats’. You will face retribution from one side, and it certainly won’t be Chuck Schumer’s side.

But maybe it will be JB Pritzker’s side. By establishing now that anyone caught doing illegal things that “hurt” Pritzker’s people will be punished for it under the law, there is now a seed of doubt planted in every National Guardsmen’s head. When Chuck Schumer’s strongly worded letters and Hakeem Jeffries’ insistence that an invasion is a “distraction” are the only deterrents, it makes sense to follow Trump’s depraved orders solely in the name of self-preservation. Now Illinois’ governor who may be our next president is openly promising people that the rule of law will firmly apply under his administration whether it is rooted in Illinois or Washington D.C., and he won’t be afraid to follow it to its logical ends, even if it means throwing troops in prison who violate the law.

This is what leadership looks like. Democrats have been afraid to utilize their constitutional powers, and still to this day a smattering of Congressional Democrats vote for Trump’s nominees like we are in a normal time that calls for Bipartisan Common-Sense Solutions™. This is a war for the soul of America, and only one side so far is acting like it. Pritzker, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are an emerging Shadow Cabinet of sorts, presenting a unified front against the GOP’s redistricting gambit, while also bringing and threatening legal challenges against a Trump administration who keeps losing them.

The Democratic Party is changing for the better, as its feckless Congressional leadership becomes more isolated by the day. Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom have not exactly been the avatars for bravery and ethics during most of their time as governors, but since Trump came into office, they have not been afraid to use their immense powers or speak out forcefully against a policy platform that is patently illegal and fundamentally anti-American. Stephen Miller clearly wants the army to shoot lots of people in Democratic cities, and if Democrats keep walking down the cowardly path they walked before this year, he could get his wish.

Trump’s Goebbels, Stephen Miller, on the Fox propaganda network yesterday: “The Democrat [sic] Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.”

This clip is being promoted by Sean Hannity and Fox social media accounts on Facebook and TikTok and YouTube.

[image or embed]

— Brad Johnson (@climatebrad.hillheat.com) August 26, 2025 at 9:38 AM

He still may, as troops carrying guns acting as untrained cops amidst federal gestapo covering their faces and kidnapping people into unmarked cars is a recipe for disaster, but if Pritzker has anything to say about it, anyone caught pulling the trigger for Donald Trump and Stephen Miller will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law in any future America that still has it. If it makes someone think twice about obeying Trump’s illegal orders today, this threat may save someone’s life, and it is evidence that Pritzker is worthy of our attention going into the 2028 presidential election.

 
Join the discussion...
 