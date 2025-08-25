Democrats Need to Ban the Word “Distraction” From Their Lexicon

Over the weekend, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was on CNN speaking out against the Trump administration. It was a classic Jeffries performance, where every syllable he uttered was clearly focus group-tested first, but one line resonated because of how often many Democrats use it as a crutch. “We should continue to support local law enforcement and not simply allow Donald Trump to play games with the lives of the American people as part of his effort to manufacture a crisis and create a distraction because he’s deeply unpopular,” said Jeffries. The “distraction” part raised the ire of the internet, in part because calling this occupation a distraction sells occupied people out, and also because it’s such a common thing that Democrats say that it has now spawned a distraction-centric discourse unto itself.

Trump sending jack-booted thugs to harass American citizens in our major cities is not a distraction. It’s the major event unfolding across our lives right now. This is the fascist takeover of America, and it says a lot about the Democratic Party leadership in Congress that when that fact is brought up to them, the default instinct is to call an invasion a distraction and pivot to whatever braindead talking points their consultants fed them that day.

Democrats love to call lots of things distractions. Right as MAGA was starting to unmoor itself from Trump to a degree over acting like the guiltiest man alive around Jeffrey Epstein, Nancy Pelosi said “this is a distraction,” when handed an absolute political gift on a vote in Congress to release the Epstein files. Even though she had a point that the recissions package to claw back $9 billion was the more important vote that day in Congress, the Democratic Party’s repeated insistence on calling a wide constellation of what Trump does a “distraction” nets out in the aggregate to looking like they never want to address anything Trump does head on.