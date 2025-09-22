Why Trump May Bail Out Argentina and How Climate Investment Could Help Him

Earlier this month, Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei’s party Libertad Avanza only won 34 percent of the vote in the country’s largest province around Buenos Aires, losing to the Peronist Fuerza Patria coalition who received 47 percent support. Pre-election polls had this as a tight race, so this came as a surprise, which shocked Argentina’s economy. After the election, a government bond that expires in September 2029 fell by 15 percent to par, as this result plus the growing corruption scandal around Milei’s government led to a crisis of confidence in the Argentine economy. Argentina’s central bank spent $1.1 billion in three days last week to defend its peso as investors fled it in droves. The U.S. helped intervene on Friday to the tune of $678 million, one of the largest interventions in two decades. Today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a “large and forceful” bailout is on the table to support Argentina, and they are reportedly discussing a deal with Milei that would cover more than $8.5 billion in debt due in January and July of next year.

Milei is an ally of Trump, and his Treasury Secretary explicitly says this is about protecting their friends. “We’re sending a message that if you do the right thing, if you follow good policies, that if you’re aligned with the values of the United States…we are willing to provide assistance when things move out of equilibrium,” said Bessent. Argentina has already tapped the IMF for $20 billion this year, and Bessent said U.S. support “may include, but [is] not limited to, swap lines, direct currency purchases, and purchases of U.S. dollar-denominated government debt from Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund.”

To understand why we are here today on the cusp of a bailout for one of Latin America’s largest economies falling into crisis, we must return to an issue familiar to Americans these days: inflation. Argentinians are Bane in the “you merely adopted the dark, I was born into it” meme with Americans as Batman when it comes to inflation. The country has had it be an animating issue in their lives repeatedly since the 1930s, and its most recent battle began back in the mid-2000s when the government was caught faking inflation numbers ahead of an election, spurring a wave of capital flight as investors abandoned an economy they knew they could not trust. Milei was elected with a mandate to tame the inflation ripping the Argentinian economy apart, and he has actually done a pretty good job of getting it down.