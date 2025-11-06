Israel’s Endless Ceasefire Violations Continue Unabated

By Roqayah Chamseddine  |  November 6, 2025 | 10:56am
Photo by Roqayah Chamseddine
International Affairs Israel
Israel’s Endless Ceasefire Violations Continue Unabated

Over the past week, Israel has intensified its assault on Lebanon—particularly in the south and the Bekaa Valley—killing at least seven people in four days and striking villages deep inside Lebanese territory. These attacks are an extension of Israel’s long history of impunity and contempt for international law, reflecting its ongoing colonial policy of domination that stretches from Gaza to the Lebanese borderlands and beyond. The airstrikes that targeted villages such as Dweir, Arabsalim, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Kfar Roumen, and Aita al-Shaab have left behind demolished homes, cratered roads, and displaced families. The blood continues to spill, and the Lebanese State has chosen not to act, despite “ceasefire” conditions granting them the right to respond to any act of Israeli aggression. 

In Blida, a quiet agricultural town in the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces crossed the border before dawn last week in what Lebanese authorities described as a deliberate ground incursion. Israeli soldiers entered the village center and stormed the municipal building, firing indiscriminately. One employee, Ibrahim Salameh, who had been sleeping inside, was shot dead in his bed, surrounded by humanitarian aid packages filled with diapers, medicine, and baby formula that had been prepared for local residents. Israel’s claim that it was pursuing “suspected militant activity” repeated the tired language and justification it has long used to level homes in Gaza and assassinate Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have devastated a series of local communities. In Msayleh, one person was killed and seven wounded. In Aitaroun and Yater, homes and farmland were destroyed, forcing families once again into displacement. The bombardment of Taybeh and al-Kharayeb added to a growing list of violations, each one a breach of the U.N.-brokered ceasefire that has supposedly been held since November 2024. In September, Israel killed 3 children, their father, and wounded their mother and surviving sister. Two of the children were killed in the back seat of the family vehicle, decapitated after an Israeli drone strike.

Photo from Dweir, South Lebanon

Photo from Nabatiye, South Lebanon

Since the November 2024 ceasefire, the United Nations Human Rights Office notes that “the Lebanese Armed Forces have recorded almost daily violations and the Israel Defense Forces have been quoted as confirming over 500 airstrikes on what it alleges are Hezbollah targets.” Each act represents a calculated assertion of dominance, and a signal that Israel desires to strike the native population without consequence. For the people of southern Lebanon, who endured the devastation of the 2006 July War, this renewed aggression has revived old wounds. Israeli drones and warplanes once again fill the skies above villages that have known only intermittent calm.

What unfolded in Blida and the surrounding border towns reflects a deeper historical pattern that defines Israel’s relationship with Lebanon. Since its founding, Israel has treated southern Lebanon as a frontier to be targeted and subdued, and as a testing ground for new weapons and military doctrines that are designed to undermine the nation’s sovereignty. Israel’s violence has never been limited to questions of security, but instead follows a colonial logic aimed at demonstrating that Lebanese autonomy exists only at the discretion of Israel and its American backers. Every bomb that falls on a Lebanese village carries the same message: that Israel will continue to act as the regional enforcer of the Western imperial order, armed, funded, and protected by the United States and Europe.

The same Western governments that claim to defend a “rules-based international order” have consistently rewarded Israel’s longtime defiance of international law. Their support extends across the region, from Lebanon and Yemen to Iraq and Iran, but finds its most extreme expression in Gaza. There, Western complicity has sustained a campaign of extermination that has claimed hundreds of thousands of Palestinian lives under the well-worn pretext of “self-defense.” The silence of international institutions in the face of these crimes reveals the moral collapse of a global order built on imperialist capitalism, structured to preserve hegemony and geopolitical control rather than protect human life. U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have repeatedly documented Israeli violations of the Blue Line, yet these findings have led to no sanctions, no accountability, and no deterrence. 

The killing of Ibrahim Salameh in Blida captures the nature of this injustice. The attack reflects a broader strategy aimed at dismantling local governance in border regions, undermining the ability of communities to function, and pushing residents away from their land. These tactics mirror Israel’s approach in Palestine: the destruction of homes, the paralysis of institutions, and the targeting of daily life until the very idea of stability becomes unthinkable. This is colonial warfare designed to extinguish the capacity of a people to live freely, and their right to resist the targeting and occupation of their land.

Lebanon’s government, weakened by chosen bouts of political paralysis and orchestrated economic collapse intended to keep it operating in service of Western states, has condemned all these attacks and appealed for international intervention. Yet these appeals carry little weight when the same powers arming Israel control the very institutions tasked with enforcing justice. The Lebanese army has been ordered to respond to future incursions, but it faces an adversary that acts with complete disregard for law or restraint, and the Lebanese government’s unwillingness to truly defend the nation. Israel’s position is clear: it will continue to strike Lebanon, just as it has done with Gaza, for as long as it wishes, secure in the knowledge that no state or international body will hold it to account.

Israel’s aggression against southern Lebanon is not only a military campaign but also an ideological one, asserting a settler-colonial state’s claim to dominate its neighbors under the cover of Western-backed “security.” The killing of seven Lebanese men in a span of four days, the destruction of homes and farmland, and the recent execution of a municipal worker in Blida are all part of a continuous project of colonial violence. As long as Western powers finance and legitimize Israeli aggression, Lebanon, like Palestine, will remain under threat from an empire that disguises its public plans for conquest as defense and erases its victims through propaganda. Still, it should be mentioned that the endurance of the people of southern Lebanon, their commitment to their land and their refusal to yield, remains a living act of resistance that defies the ambitions of an empire built on a history of domination.

 
Join the discussion...
 