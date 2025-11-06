Israel’s Endless Ceasefire Violations Continue Unabated

Over the past week, Israel has intensified its assault on Lebanon—particularly in the south and the Bekaa Valley—killing at least seven people in four days and striking villages deep inside Lebanese territory. These attacks are an extension of Israel’s long history of impunity and contempt for international law, reflecting its ongoing colonial policy of domination that stretches from Gaza to the Lebanese borderlands and beyond. The airstrikes that targeted villages such as Dweir, Arabsalim, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Kfar Roumen, and Aita al-Shaab have left behind demolished homes, cratered roads, and displaced families. The blood continues to spill, and the Lebanese State has chosen not to act, despite “ceasefire” conditions granting them the right to respond to any act of Israeli aggression.

In Blida, a quiet agricultural town in the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces crossed the border before dawn last week in what Lebanese authorities described as a deliberate ground incursion. Israeli soldiers entered the village center and stormed the municipal building, firing indiscriminately. One employee, Ibrahim Salameh, who had been sleeping inside, was shot dead in his bed, surrounded by humanitarian aid packages filled with diapers, medicine, and baby formula that had been prepared for local residents. Israel’s claim that it was pursuing “suspected militant activity” repeated the tired language and justification it has long used to level homes in Gaza and assassinate Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have devastated a series of local communities. In Msayleh, one person was killed and seven wounded. In Aitaroun and Yater, homes and farmland were destroyed, forcing families once again into displacement. The bombardment of Taybeh and al-Kharayeb added to a growing list of violations, each one a breach of the U.N.-brokered ceasefire that has supposedly been held since November 2024. In September, Israel killed 3 children, their father, and wounded their mother and surviving sister. Two of the children were killed in the back seat of the family vehicle, decapitated after an Israeli drone strike.