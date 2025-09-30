Sleepy Trump Declares War on America

Some might call my title hysteric, but how else are you supposed to interpret Trump speaking to American generals today and saying, “The ones that are run by radical left Democrats — what they’ve done to San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles. They’re very unsafe places and we’re gonna straighten them out one by one. This is gonna be a major part for some people in this room. That’s a war too. It’s war from within.”

He said war, not me.

What happened today is the kind of chilling authoritarianism that would be a lot more chilling if adults were doing it instead of president bone spurs and the dumbest man to ever appear on American television. If President/Halliburton CEO Dick Cheney surrounded by competent viziers like Donald Rumsfeld and Karl Rove were up there giving this speech, I would probably not be writing titles like “Study: Don’t Give Up Hope.” As I have written many times this year, this is fascism, but we are extremely lucky that it’s the most incompetent and harebrained fascism that mankind has ever seen.

I trollishly put sleepy in the title to evoke Trump’s nickname for Joe Biden, because Trump was very Biden-y today. I asked whether Trump knows what’s going on yesterday after Trump shared then deleted an AI generated video of himself announcing he’s giving everyone “medbeds,” among other weekend confusions, and today he gave additional credence to my mounting Brandon accusations. This is pretty similar cadence and incoherence to Biden at the debate last year, all while he told our enemies about one of our most closely-guarded secrets you simply do not even talk about. To put in perspective what Trump did here with the “nuclear” quip, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were sentenced to 19 and 21 years in prison in 2022 for selling secrets related to our nuclear submarines.

Trump explicitly declared war against Democratic cities in front of generals today while telling China and Russia where our dead man’s switches are, while his widely alleged alcoholic Defense Secretary lectured them on staying in shape and yelled at “fat” generals while I assumed his liver banged on his sides begging to be freed from this hell. It’s very telling that every time these guys try to put on a fascist spectacle, it just looks like a special episode of Fox & Friends. Pete Hegseth was in full Fox News mode in front of dear leader today, who put him in this position explicitly because he likes him on the teevee. At the end of his speech, Hegseth gave away the game on the scripted safe space these people live in, pausing for applause and getting none in front of an audience whose entire ethos is to be apolitical, which you would know if you were an actual soldier with real military accomplishments, or even just a sentient human who lives in broader society at least somewhat tethered to objective reality.