A Year After the Pager Attacks, Israel’s Assaults on Civilians Continue

On Sunday, September 21st, Israel committed a massacre in the southern Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil, killing 3 children and their father from the Sharara family after targeting their vehicle on an open road. As of publication, their eldest daughter, the only survivor, is still in critical condition. From her hospital bed in south Lebanon, the mother, who survived the attack, was given the wrapped bodies of two of her three children, Hadi and Celine. This massacre in broad daylight comes after months of violations against Lebanon’s sovereignty—over 4,600 violations of the so-called ceasefire—resulting in nearly 200 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Every day Israel finds new, more barbaric ways to kill and maim Lebanese citizens, while it continues to carry out crimes against humanity in nearby Gaza. Nothing has changed, and the world continues as it was, our deaths in this part of it rendered as nothing more than background noise in this ongoing catastrophe. The ongoing ceasefire breaches by Israel encompass a range of military actions, including airstrikes, drone surveillance, and incursions into Lebanese territory.

The massacre in Bint Jbeil is not an outlier, but the latest in a continuous pattern of Israel targeting Lebanese citizens. Since the truce went into effect in late November 2024, Israel has carried out over 4,500 raids and strikes across Lebanese territory, mainly south Lebanon and Beqaa. The massacre in Bint Jbeil comes only days after the commemoration of the one-year anniversary marking Israel’s pager and walkie-talkie attacks, as thousands of pagers and communications devices distributed across Lebanon were remotely detonated by Israeli forces last September, killing 42 and injuring at least 3,500 after these rigged devices were detonated in hospitals, public streets, schools, markets and a funeral I reported from. These attacks were unprecedented in scale and also in its calculated cruelty, intentionally blurring the line between the battlefield and public life and traumatizing the city. I returned to Ain Mreisseh in Beirut for the one-year anniversary, and took these photos of the crowd.