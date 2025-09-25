Microsoft Cuts Israel’s Cloud Access Over Their Surveillance of Gaza

There is more news in the ongoing ostracization of Israel from civilized society while they lose the war for public opinion across the world, as Microsoft — a month after they fired four employees over barricading themselves in Microsoft President Brad Smith’s office as a protest against Microsoft’s complicity in Israel’s genocide of Gaza — has confirmed portions of The Guardian’s report on August 6th about how “Israel [is] relying on Microsoft cloud for expansive surveillance of Palestinians.” Israel’s goal reportedly was to surveil “a million calls an hour” and Microsoft helped them work towards it, per Microsoft.

“I want to let you know that Microsoft has ceased and disabled a set of services to a unit within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD),” wrote Brad Smith in a blog post on Microsoft’s website today. “While our review is ongoing, we have found evidence that supports elements of The Guardian’s reporting. This evidence includes information relating to IMOD consumption of Azure storage capacity in the Netherlands and the use of AI services.”