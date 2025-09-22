Spineless Democrats Stuck in 1996 Like Ezra Klein Should Just Admit They’re Anti-Abortion

Ezra Klein is proof that there is no actual generational split in the Democratic Party, and terminal 1996 brain is a mindset that anyone of any age can adopt. The man was born a couple years before me, but the way he thinks about politics, you would think he was a top staffer at the 1996 Democratic National Convention doing the Macarena next to Hillary Clinton. I wrote last week how Klein’s “Charlie Kirk did politics the right way” article in the New York Times was the political equivalent of people who believe that professional wrestling is real, and Klein has continued to lean into his idiotic Republican instincts, stepping in it again in a conversation with Ross Douthat detailing how he can be an even bigger mark.

They were talking about what everyone has talked about since November, how Democrats can win elections and make America stop hating their guts. Klein, who performs one of America’s preeminent Very Serious shticks that has grabbed the attention of powerful Democrats, got Very Serious about Democrats needing to embrace a “willingness to make strategic and political decisions you find personally discomfiting, even though they are obviously more likely to help you win. Taking political positions that’ll make it more likely to win Senate seats in Kansas and Ohio and Missouri,” wrote Klein. “Trying to open your coalition to people you didn’t want it open to before. Running pro-life Democrats.” Neera Tanden, the current president and CEO of the top Democratic Party think tank, the Center for American Progress, shared this quote and wrote, “This is something people really have to take seriously. We need to expand the tent.”

We do need to expand the tent, but using the tradeoff at the heart of President Bartlet’s grand (idiotic) bargain does not exactly help powerful Democrats like Klein and Tanden fight the allegations that they are stricken with incurable West Wing brain and long to live in a fictional universe. It’s interesting and pretty telling how in the wake of a new poll showing Americans souring on capitalism to a degree they never have, Klein and Tanden aren’t looking to expand the tent towards the nearly half of Americans who don’t view capitalism positively, including 49 percent of Independents, and instead are pursuing an “abundance” agenda centered around deregulating industry. These kinds of spineless Democrats are always looking to capitulate to their right, because they are feckless boobs…or, because they’re old school Republicans who are dismayed that they don’t have a home in either party. Either way, Klein gave away the game in this quote that he doesn’t have a fucking clue what he’s talking about, and you can stop taking him seriously forever. He’s just doing full blown Jed Bartlet cosplay and nothing more here.