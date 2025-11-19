Congress Just Banned THC Products, and Americans Have Barely Noticed

By Jim Vorel  |  November 19, 2025 | 1:16pm
Photo via Unsplash, Elsa Olofsson
Congress cannabis
You can hardly blame the average, news-consuming American for having missed the relevant THC and cannabis-related headline to emerge from the bill that ended the recent, record-setting federal government shutdown: After all, we were pretty much meant to miss said news. As focus rightly turned to the cowardice of Senate Democrats who caved on their singular demand to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies in order to prevent massive spikes in health insurance premiums, even though their holdout seemed to be leading to spiraling approval numbers for Donald Trump, national media was largely missing one of the most stunning provisions included in the language of the bill, which funds the federal government into January of 2026. Somehow, against all logic and expectation, the bill to end the government shutdown also ended up serving as a potential deathblow to the U.S. hemp industry. Driven by lobbying from a wide range of forces, including multinational alcohol and food conglomerates, and state attorneys general, the anti-hemp coalition managed to squeeze through prohibitionary language aimed at curtailing the booming THC-derived-from-hemp industry that had been inadvertently created by the legalization of hemp manufacture in the 2018 farm bill. As written, the shutdown-ending bill changes the legal limit of THC content to merely .4 mg of THC per an entire container, which is an effective ban given that one typical THC-infused gummie or drink typically contains 5-10 mg of THC. The ban takes effect one year from the date it was signed: Nov. 12, 2026.

To start with, let’s define some of our terms and set the stakes: What is being banned are hemp-derived THC products, which as the name implies are made with hemp rather than traditional cannabis. Hemp naturally contains lower levels of intoxicating THC compounds, but can be manufactured into products with intoxicating effects that contain Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. In the years since 2018, this hemp industry has grown into a huge agricultural, manufacturing and consumer product business: Sales of hemp-derived THC products were projected to reach $3.5 billion nationally in 2024, while THC-infused beverages are now a billion dollar industry on their own. States such as Kentucky have made themselves into hemp production powerhouses in this time. These products are not regulated by the FDA, and don’t require a medical cannabis license to buy in a state that has not otherwise legalized recreational cannabis.

The language of the new law, however, could have wide-reaching effects in terms of what it actually ends up banning. For instance: “Non-intoxicating” CBD isolates used in products such as CBD oils, gummies, drinks and creams are not specifically banned under this law, but most of the full-spectrum CBD products that are actually on the market do contain naturally occurring amounts of THC that would put them well over the newly established limit of 0.4 mg per “container.” This would lead these CBD products, not even intended for intoxicating purposes, to also be banned under the letter of the law. Your mother’s favored CBD cream for aching joints? That could disappear from the grocery store shelves in short order. This could mean that consumers who have adopted the use of these products in recent years could be cut off from any way to access them, or might need to attempt to get a medical card, etc.

Who Had it In for Hemp-Derived THC?

An obvious question to ask here is to determine which lobbies managed this coup, sneaking a THC ban into legislation with almost zero notice or build-up, bolting it to a bill to reopen the federal government after the longest shutdown in history—a bill that would ultimately NEED to pass, compelling legislators to vote for it in many cases whether or not they were specifically in favor of a crackdown on the U.S. hemp industry.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the biggest anti-hemp lobbies are global alcohol megacorporations and their associated trade groups—they have long opposed hemp-derived THC products such as gummies and drinks because those products represent a largely unregulated form of competition for major beer, wine and spirits brands, at a time when U.S. alcohol consumption is teetering precipitously and there’s little growth to be found anywhere. Major lobbies such as the Beer Institute, American Distilled Spirits Alliance, Wine America, the Wine Institute and the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. joined together to send a letter to Congress asking them to remove hemp-derived THC products from the market until “a robust federal regulatory framework is established.” They were joined back in September by the Consumer Brands Association, which represents giant consumer packaged goods corporations such as Kraft Heinz, which also sent a letter to Congress with demands that the legislators “protect consumers” from the scourge of hemp-derived THC. This is no surprise, especially given the swath of undeniably shady THC products that have mimicked the branding of major consumer food brands, such as Oreos or Skittles—the food producers obviously want to protect their trademarks from these interlopers.

At the same time, another foe of hemp-derived THC is actually major commercial cannabis conglomerates themselves, angry that a less-regulated wing of the same adjacent industry has been able to undercut them. State-operated cannabis dispensaries have been operating under more strict regulation in states where cannabis has been legalized, but hemp-derived THC products have been available in far more venues, such as gas stations, convenience stores and brewery taprooms. A ban on hemp-derived THC products would likely be a boon for corporate cannabis, although it may also funnel even more consumers in the direction of (likely cheaper) black market THC alternatives.

Who was on hemp’s side, then? In addition to the obvious support of trade associations like the Hemp Beverage Alliance and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, which claimed the ban could axe up to 300,000 American jobs, 54 beer wholesalers from around the U.S. also sent a letter to Congress backing hemp, and they were joined by another letter from the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America. These groups have an obvious, vested financial interest in hemp-derived THC drinks in particular, given that they distribute said drinks from many small producers such as wineries and craft breweries. Hemp has also attracted the defense of idealogues like Senator Rand Paul, who has long been hemp’s biggest booster in the U.S. Senate–it doesn’t hurt that his state of Kentucky is one of the country’s biggest agricultural growers of it, with a hemp industry that employs more than 3,000 people and generates more than $330 million in commerce. Of course, that hasn’t prevented fellow Republican Kentucky Senator/duplicitous turtle Mitch McConnell from backing the hemp ban, despite the devastation it may well cause to his own state’s formerly booming industry. He’s more concerned with the products being in the hands of “kids,” who could be susceptible to the “intoxicating synthetic chemicals” he theorized they might contain. These are the typical scare tactics still employed against all forms of cannabis legalization around the country, despite the fact that the most-feared outcomes in states with legalized cannabis have failed to appear. Cannabis use among minors hasn’t meaningfully increased–neither have traffic fatalities, psychosis incidents or the feared “gateway drug” effect of cannabis-to-opioids. Similarly, it’s difficult to find any serious threat that hemp-derived THC products are meant to pose, outside of hypotheticals.

Who Will be Hit Hardest by the Ban?

The ripple effects from the ban, should it take effect a year from now, will be vast and difficult to encapsulate. Even in states that amend their own laws to specifically legalize these products, myriad issues are likely to crop up when it comes to selling hemp-derived THC products across state lines, or doing business with federal banking institutions, etc. To say that this would be a blow to independently operated “smoke shops,” etc., would be an understatement, even as it would likely be a boon for state-regulated dispensaries.

To zero in on one particular industry that will probably be hurt to a special degree, however, consider U.S. craft beer brewers. The industry is already hanging by a thread, with growth having slowed before the COVID-19 pandemic and then moving firmly into the red in the last few years. Even formerly ubiquitous icons of the industry, like Oregon’s Rogue Ales, have recently closed their doors after more than 37 years of business, demonstrating how dire things have become as craft brewers cannibalize a shrinking segment of the overall (also flagging) alcohol industry. For these brewers, hemp-derived THC drinks have been a major lifeline, with many of the larger national breweries such as Lagunitas or Rhinegeist now having their own lines of in-house produced THC beverages as part of a “total beverage” ethos that has seen craft brewers attempting to branch beyond just beer in order to compete with consumers desiring more choice and variety. The ban on hemp-derived THC beverages would effectively shut down all of those craft brewing operations immediately, which for many of these companies would be a massive hit to revenue that they have worked years to establish.

The Chicago Sun Times, quotes Chicago craft brewer Hopewell Brewing Co., who said that THC drinks now make up no less than 30% of their total business. “We would like to keep morale up, but it will mean that we will need to let people go,” said Hopewell co-founder Samantha Lee. “and reduce our business in some fashion that will be painful.” The same story goes on to quote Marz Brewing co-founder Ed Marszewski, who stressed the unfairness of such a transformative bit of regulation for his business sneaking its way into a seemingly unrelated bill to end the federal government shutdown: “It was shitty to implement a ban without a transparent debate and discussion to address all arguments pro and con about the use of hemp-derived THC. Slipping the ban into this legislation demonstrates why so many people in our country don’t trust our politicians.”


One of Hopewell Brewing Co.’s typical THC drinks, similar to many from U.S. craft brewers.

With all this said, it’s impossible to say what differences the following year will make, as hemp producers and their associated lobbies will be fighting desperately to get Congress to take up legislation to amend the ban or draft more detailed legislation/regulation to allow some form of the hemp-derived THC industry to survive. As the U.S. Hemp Roundtable put it in their press release:

“If the language passes, as-is, the hemp industry is committed to continuing the fight. During the one-year proposed moratorium, U.S. Hemp Roundtable will work closely with lawmakers to reverse the ban and replace it with responsible, science-based regulations that crackdown on misleading and purely synthetic products, create restrictions that keep products out of the hands of children, and promote standard manufacturing practices. Unlike these regulations, the current proposal fails to protect consumers and risks fueling a dangerous black market.”

This is an issue that can be spun in pretty much any direction you’d like to spin it, based on factors such as any given legislator’s primary donors, the importance of hemp as an agricultural product in their state, and their personal opinions on the use/legalization of both hemp and cannabis. Thus, it’s exceedingly difficult to predict the fate of hemp-derived THC, but if nothing changes, then you can expect the average smoke shop–or even craft brewery–to look a whole lot different a year from now. If they’re still open, that is.

Jim Vorel is a Paste Media staff writer. You can follow him on Twitter or on Bluesky.

 
