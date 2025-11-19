Congress Just Banned THC Products, and Americans Have Barely Noticed

You can hardly blame the average, news-consuming American for having missed the relevant THC and cannabis-related headline to emerge from the bill that ended the recent, record-setting federal government shutdown: After all, we were pretty much meant to miss said news. As focus rightly turned to the cowardice of Senate Democrats who caved on their singular demand to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies in order to prevent massive spikes in health insurance premiums, even though their holdout seemed to be leading to spiraling approval numbers for Donald Trump, national media was largely missing one of the most stunning provisions included in the language of the bill, which funds the federal government into January of 2026. Somehow, against all logic and expectation, the bill to end the government shutdown also ended up serving as a potential deathblow to the U.S. hemp industry. Driven by lobbying from a wide range of forces, including multinational alcohol and food conglomerates, and state attorneys general, the anti-hemp coalition managed to squeeze through prohibitionary language aimed at curtailing the booming THC-derived-from-hemp industry that had been inadvertently created by the legalization of hemp manufacture in the 2018 farm bill. As written, the shutdown-ending bill changes the legal limit of THC content to merely .4 mg of THC per an entire container, which is an effective ban given that one typical THC-infused gummie or drink typically contains 5-10 mg of THC. The ban takes effect one year from the date it was signed: Nov. 12, 2026.

To start with, let’s define some of our terms and set the stakes: What is being banned are hemp-derived THC products, which as the name implies are made with hemp rather than traditional cannabis. Hemp naturally contains lower levels of intoxicating THC compounds, but can be manufactured into products with intoxicating effects that contain Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. In the years since 2018, this hemp industry has grown into a huge agricultural, manufacturing and consumer product business: Sales of hemp-derived THC products were projected to reach $3.5 billion nationally in 2024, while THC-infused beverages are now a billion dollar industry on their own. States such as Kentucky have made themselves into hemp production powerhouses in this time. These products are not regulated by the FDA, and don’t require a medical cannabis license to buy in a state that has not otherwise legalized recreational cannabis.

The language of the new law, however, could have wide-reaching effects in terms of what it actually ends up banning. For instance: “Non-intoxicating” CBD isolates used in products such as CBD oils, gummies, drinks and creams are not specifically banned under this law, but most of the full-spectrum CBD products that are actually on the market do contain naturally occurring amounts of THC that would put them well over the newly established limit of 0.4 mg per “container.” This would lead these CBD products, not even intended for intoxicating purposes, to also be banned under the letter of the law. Your mother’s favored CBD cream for aching joints? That could disappear from the grocery store shelves in short order. This could mean that consumers who have adopted the use of these products in recent years could be cut off from any way to access them, or might need to attempt to get a medical card, etc.

Who Had it In for Hemp-Derived THC?

An obvious question to ask here is to determine which lobbies managed this coup, sneaking a THC ban into legislation with almost zero notice or build-up, bolting it to a bill to reopen the federal government after the longest shutdown in history—a bill that would ultimately NEED to pass, compelling legislators to vote for it in many cases whether or not they were specifically in favor of a crackdown on the U.S. hemp industry.