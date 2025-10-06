Tyranny of the Posters

By Jacob Weindling  |  October 6, 2025 | 4:00pm
The President of the United States is trying to deploy National Guard troops from Texas and California to Chicago and Portland, and a federal judge has blocked his move to deploy troops from California. The state of Illinois and city of Chicago are suing the Trump administration over this move, in a full-blown example of what I wrote about on inauguration day about how that was the beginning of the breakup of the republic. Trump presented this reality to us in 2020, and blue states are living through the logical conclusion of GOP rule where all Democratic power is declared invalid. States and cities have a lot of power in America no matter who controls them, and courts are demonstrating that fact yet again in halting federal government overreach the White House is calling projecting as “untethered from reality.”

As horrifying as the above soft secession paragraph is, it’s important to stay rooted in the core truth of what is going on. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rode along on one of these raids in Chicago, then posted a flashy and fashy video to Twitter, telling everyone why she was really there. This invasion is fundamentally weak, and these doofuses are driven by a motive to create content above all else. The vice president himself embodies how this is a government of, by and for Twitter’s most toxic posters, and the DHS account has become virtually indistinguishable from a Der Stormer forum. As someone whose job it is to be online, I can tell you with the strongest professional confidence that these are the most online people to ever exist. The Trump administration is run by a clique of posters with an infinite number of weird white nationalist adjacent inside jokes you need an almanac to keep track of. No one needs to log off for their own personal health more than the consortium of braindead folks behind the @DHSgov handle do.

Chicago independent media outlet Unraveled confirmed that DHS has “an enormous media team” with them in tow, further proving that one of the benefits of these unceasing horrors for the regime is to create content, as 400 National Guard troops is certainly not enough to occupy Chicago. This is made clear by the glossy videos they release of these raids where they zip tie children together like the brave patriots they claim to be. DHS is terrorizing America for content. We are ruled by a tyranny of posters taken straight from Elon’s mentions.

This is the breakup of America. This is fascism. We will never recover from this in various ways that will take decades to fully understand. But at its core, it’s weak. It’s reality TV for a reality TV president and the new generation of Twitter reality TV viewers his VP belongs to. As the famed helldude astutely pointed out once again, this is “potemkin stuff, paper thin.”

this is a lazy old man leading lazy people. this is why they love the internet and AI. no need to learn anything. you are a quick google away from winning this argument, and the next.  no need to learn how to draw just use grok. “there’s a crisis in physics” — i heard it on youtube. boneheaded

— jeff computers (@helldude.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 10:36 AM

This is such a fundamentally weak administration failing in countless observable and measurable ways that even doofus adviser to the stars, Curtis Yarvin can see it. Silicon Valley fascists’ most mediocre oracle is souring on the Trump administration, arguing that it doesn’t have the stomach to do the full Nazi-style fascism he desires in his CEO King system. He is so certain his pseudo-intellectual project to establish autocracy in America is failing that he feels that he “personally [has] to start thinking realistically about how to flee the country.”

Don’t let JD Vance see what Curtis Yarvin posted today

[image or embed]

— Thor Benson (@thorbenson.bsky.social) October 5, 2025 at 11:41 AM

Curtis Yarvin is even living under the tyranny of posters whose posts he reads all day! He wants full-fledged tyranny, but even his aggressively milquetoast brain can see that these schmucks are just glorified posters at their core. He laments how “they look tough. They’re doing something,” but not what he’s too cowardly to do himself. It is always dicey citing who Anil Dash properly calls the “shit lord of the Dork Enlightenment,” but we live in Trump’s world filled with unreliable narrators, and the shit lord is on to something. These people are fundamentally full of shit.

Which, frankly, if you are shocked that a movement centered around a supposed business genius who bankrupted six rigged businesses turned out to be hollow, congratulations on all the Nigerian Princes you have met in your life. I’m sure they’re very thankful for your help in their time of need, and your FedEx checks should all be in the mail soon, they promise.

A lot of people are learning that the wallet inspector they trusted with their wallet in November may not come back with their wallet, and now are unhappy with the wallet inspector. Whether it be bankrupted soybean farmers who were betrayed for Argentina, the foundation of American science, an economy roiled by stagflationary dynamics and propped up by AI spending, or a mass deportation regime terrorizing communities in the name of content and the destruction of the labor market according to the Federal Reserve, a lot of options to express your displeasure with Trump exist, and the manfluencers like Joe Rogan who he depended on to win in November are disavowing his administration en masse. This is an administration staffed by losers posting through it, the only thing they truly know how to do.

 
