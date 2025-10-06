Tyranny of the Posters

The President of the United States is trying to deploy National Guard troops from Texas and California to Chicago and Portland, and a federal judge has blocked his move to deploy troops from California. The state of Illinois and city of Chicago are suing the Trump administration over this move, in a full-blown example of what I wrote about on inauguration day about how that was the beginning of the breakup of the republic. Trump presented this reality to us in 2020, and blue states are living through the logical conclusion of GOP rule where all Democratic power is declared invalid. States and cities have a lot of power in America no matter who controls them, and courts are demonstrating that fact yet again in halting federal government overreach the White House is calling projecting as “untethered from reality.”

As horrifying as the above soft secession paragraph is, it’s important to stay rooted in the core truth of what is going on. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rode along on one of these raids in Chicago, then posted a flashy and fashy video to Twitter, telling everyone why she was really there. This invasion is fundamentally weak, and these doofuses are driven by a motive to create content above all else. The vice president himself embodies how this is a government of, by and for Twitter’s most toxic posters, and the DHS account has become virtually indistinguishable from a Der Stormer forum. As someone whose job it is to be online, I can tell you with the strongest professional confidence that these are the most online people to ever exist. The Trump administration is run by a clique of posters with an infinite number of weird white nationalist adjacent inside jokes you need an almanac to keep track of. No one needs to log off for their own personal health more than the consortium of braindead folks behind the @DHSgov handle do.

Chicago independent media outlet Unraveled confirmed that DHS has “an enormous media team” with them in tow, further proving that one of the benefits of these unceasing horrors for the regime is to create content, as 400 National Guard troops is certainly not enough to occupy Chicago. This is made clear by the glossy videos they release of these raids where they zip tie children together like the brave patriots they claim to be. DHS is terrorizing America for content. We are ruled by a tyranny of posters taken straight from Elon’s mentions.

This is the breakup of America. This is fascism. We will never recover from this in various ways that will take decades to fully understand. But at its core, it’s weak. It’s reality TV for a reality TV president and the new generation of Twitter reality TV viewers his VP belongs to. As the famed helldude astutely pointed out once again, this is “potemkin stuff, paper thin.”