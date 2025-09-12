A Reasoned Overreaction to the First Week of the NFL Season

A Reasoned Overreaction to the First Week of the NFL SeasonPhoto by Michael Owens/Getty Images
As a self-professed brain damaged football fan, I figured I would spend Friday afternoon not covering the horrors of the world and instead, lean into the brain damage and fire off some hot takes and predictions based on one week of watching the NFL. We’ll go in order of the games I saw them in last week, as this isn’t like your father’s ESPN First Take where people bring in prep to pretend they have some evidence for their takes. I’ve got the Week 1 scores page up, my brain damage, and my fingers–that’s all the takesphere needs. Let’s do it.
Dallas Cowboys
Why do we have to keep taking this Cleveland Browns-ass team seriously? Jason Tabrys wrote a great article for Splinter this week about the propaganda that Jeruh recently put out, and the fact that this zoo for professional athletes masquerading as a football team is one lucky Jets season away from owning the NFL’s longest playoff drought should bring shame to this shameless old man. Instead, he’s trading generational superstars and boasting about it, what a psychopath. The Cowboys would have been better off if Donald Trump had bought them for $50 million when he had the chance. The LOLboys, as they are known in my group chat with a Cowboys and Eagles fan, are guaranteed to pick in the top 10 this year. I don’t care how underrated people tell me Dak is. This team sucks as a matter of principle.
Philadelphia Eagles
The only reason the Birds lost their game-wrecker on the inside and allowed Dallas to run and keep the NFL’s opening game close was because Dak spit at Jalen Carter first. The defending champs look every bit the part of it, and while my DraftKings account does not think they will win this weekend in their Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead, I don’t see anyone in the NFC on their level. These guys are still juggernauts and will be playing in Santa Clara come February.
Kansas City Chiefs
Full disclosure: I was drunk and celebrating a golf victory and saw literally zero of this game, but the Chiefs lost which means they are trash and they suck and people who root for them should feel a deep sense of personal shame. America is starting to learn what I and everyone else along the Rocky Mountains knows: these guys are pure evil. They won’t win another game the rest of the year, except for the fact that the NFL is going to rig another sixteen one-score games in their favor where they shoot my team’s offensive linemen in the legs so they can let the Chiefs through to block a game-winning chip shot field goal that lives on in my nightmares. I know what one of the best days of 2026 in Denver is going to be, and it is when these schlubs lose in Buffalo in January the week after my schlubs do it.
Los Angeles Chargers
Good job fellas. That said, Justin Herbert, despite all his talents, is still closer to Alex Smith than Patrick Mahomes. He is a mid-quarterback for a mid-team, enjoy your first-round playoff exit you roaming existential crisis of an NFL squad.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No one has ever benefited more from the bleak reality that someone has to win the NFC South every year than the Bucs. The loser creamsicle team is the standard of excellence in the NFL’s worst division, and the Bucs will again be gifted another home playoff game by virtue of getting to play four games against the alleged NFL teams in Carolina and New Orleans. If the NFL ever changes the rules over home playoff games in the first round, the NFC South will be why.
Atlanta Falcons
I don’t want to hear about fun skill players and new quarterbacks and such. I know a curse when I see one. I saw 28-3 with my own eyes. I lived in Atlanta. Beautiful people. I love the city. Wonderful place. Horribly cursed. Congratulations on your 9 wins and possible NFC seven seed where every win will feel like pulling fingernails.
Cincinnati Bengals
The rizz king needed a missed extra point from a cursed city to start out 1-0, and the Bengals have had some Bungles rumblings in the background as of late. Someone good always has to surprisingly suck every year in the NFL, and they are perhaps this year’s prime candidate. Do not be surprised if you look up in December at the four-win rizz king as Jim Nantz solemnly talks about all the injuries Joe Burrow’s offensive line endured while he’s down 31-14 at home against Baltimore.
Cleveland Browns
This team is so cursed I’m not spending any more time in this section than I have to. You missed an extra point to lose to your rivals in Week 1, how do you think this season is gonna go Browns fans?
- sports A Reasoned Overreaction to the First Week of the NFL Season By Jacob Weindling September 12, 2025 | 4:31pm
- media Flying the Guantanamo Bay McDonald’s Flag at Half-Staff on 9/11 for Charlie Kirk Is the Most dril Thing to Ever Happen By Jacob Weindling September 12, 2025 | 1:27pm
- big-story America’s Gun Violence Epidemic Doesn’t Map Neatly On to Our Politics By Jacob Weindling September 12, 2025 | 11:52am
- healthcare If Parents Are Free Not to Vaccinate Their Kids, Then I Should Be Free to Sue Them By Ross Pomeroy September 12, 2025 | 9:55am
- climate Companies Called ‘Carbon Majors’ Are Responsible for Half the Intensity of Recent Heat Waves By Jacob Weindling September 11, 2025 | 2:59pm
- media Ezra Klein Is a Mark By Jacob Weindling September 11, 2025 | 1:37pm
- congress Congress’ Latest UAP Hearing Was About People By Jacob Weindling September 11, 2025 | 11:06am
- trump-administration, big-story Right-Wing Commentator Charlie Kirk Shot and Killed at Utah Event By Jacob Weindling September 10, 2025 | 2:17pm
- palestine On the Ground at London’s Latest Mass-Arrest Spectacle By Tiernan Cannon September 10, 2025 | 11:08am
- elections, trump-administration The Numerous Threats Facing the 2026 Elections By Thor Benson September 10, 2025 | 10:12am
- trump-administration How Many Gross Cryptic Epstein Birthday Books Are There? By Jacob Weindling September 9, 2025 | 2:49pm
- economy Capitalism Has Likely Never Been Less Popular in America By Jacob Weindling September 9, 2025 | 12:18pm
- palestine, international-affairs Great Hunger: Israel Restricting Gaza’s Food Supplies Isn’t New By Tiernan Cannon September 9, 2025 | 10:31am
- congress, trump-administration Congress Revealed Trump’s Lewd Birthday Letter to Epstein By Jacob Weindling September 8, 2025 | 3:34pm
- sports Sports Are About Friends and Family By Jacob Weindling September 8, 2025 | 2:44pm
- media, sports The New Dallas Cowboys Docuseries Is About America’s Faded Team and Living Under Elder Rule By Jason Tabrys September 8, 2025 | 11:14am
- trump-administration Appeals Court Upholds $83.3 Million Judgement Against Trump By Jacob Weindling September 8, 2025 | 10:33am
- labor Labor Movements Are Enjoying a Resurgence Amidst Historically Weak Union Membership By Roqayah Chamseddine September 5, 2025 | 7:00am
- economy There Are More Unemployed People than Jobs Available in Trump's America By Jacob Weindling September 4, 2025 | 8:50am
- media, sports ESPN Begins the Enshittification of NFL Sundays By Jacob Weindling September 4, 2025 | 7:59am
- climate, international-affairs Great Hunger: Famine is Political By Tiernan Cannon September 4, 2025 | 7:49am
- healthcare, trump-administration Thousands of HHS Employees Pen Unprecedented Letter Calling for RFK’s Resignation By Jacob Weindling September 3, 2025 | 1:10pm
- climate, economy Major Pension Fund Pulls $14 Billion from BlackRock Over Its Abandonment of ESG By Jacob Weindling September 3, 2025 | 12:30pm
- congress The Tricky Political Problem for Democrats Who Want to Fight Back Against Trump By Jacob Weindling September 3, 2025 | 10:19am
- trump-administration, economy Hedge Fund Billionaire Says U.S. Is Sliding Towards 1930s-Style Autocracy By Jacob Weindling September 2, 2025 | 4:08pm
- trump-administration Trump Shows Proof of Life, Steals Space Force From Colorado By Jacob Weindling September 2, 2025 | 2:58pm
- media Twitter Is Frying Your Brain By Jacob Weindling September 2, 2025 | 12:56pm
- climate America Is Getting Thirsty By Asha Dore September 2, 2025 | 10:14am
- trump-administration Trump Is Showing Us Why the Founders Opposed Standing Armies By Thor Benson September 1, 2025 | 10:44am
- economy Tesla Is So Cooked By Jacob Weindling August 29, 2025 | 1:38pm
- musings The Most Surprising Part of Our Sedona UFO Tour Was What We Couldn't See By Jacob Weindling August 29, 2025 | 11:14am
- sports Caitlin Clark, Gene Hackman, and Hope in Hoosier Land By Todd Lazarski August 29, 2025 | 9:35am
- musings I Spent A Few Days in Sedona, Investigating America’s Capital of Woo By Jacob Weindling August 28, 2025 | 3:57pm
- healthcare, trump-administration Any Sane Country Would Launch RFK Jr. Into the Sun By Jacob Weindling August 28, 2025 | 12:05pm
- economy The Stock Market Is Selling Its Soul and the Fed’s Independence to Trump Because ZIRP Broke The World By Jacob Weindling August 27, 2025 | 4:49pm
- trump-administration Trump Is Reportedly Recruiting Secessionists in Greenland By Jacob Weindling August 27, 2025 | 12:26pm
- elections Democrats Flip Yet Another Red Trump District By Jacob Weindling August 27, 2025 | 9:53am
- congress, trump-administration Bernie What The Hell Are You Doing? By Jacob Weindling August 26, 2025 | 3:33pm
- trump-administration JB Pritzker Understands The Moment By Jacob Weindling August 26, 2025 | 11:41am
- trump-administration Maybe This Is Who We Are By Jason Tabrys August 26, 2025 | 10:01am
- media A Melancholy Splinter Update Amidst Google’s AI Summaries Destroying the Web As We Know It By Jacob Weindling August 25, 2025 | 2:12pm
- trump-administration ‘A Lot of People Are Saying Maybe We’d Like a Dictator’ By Jacob Weindling August 25, 2025 | 11:49am
- congress Democrats Need to Ban the Word “Distraction” From Their Lexicon By Jacob Weindling August 25, 2025 | 11:04am
- elections, trump-administration What Democrats Need To Be Saying Right Now By Thor Benson August 25, 2025 | 9:40am
- sports, musings An At Best Half-Baked Theory of How the Calcification of American Political Institutions Mirrors Professional Sports By Dave Levitan August 22, 2025 | 12:44pm
- trump-administration, economy, international-affairs Europe’s Tribute to Daddy By Tiernan Cannon August 22, 2025 | 11:57am
- media New $20 Million Liberal Magazine Makes Braindead Pro-Twitter Case By Jacob Weindling August 22, 2025 | 11:41am
- immigration, trump-administration Environmental Violations — But Not the Torture — Deal Alligator Alcatraz a Judicial Blow By Dave Levitan August 22, 2025 | 9:46am
- trump-administration Good Riddance to James Dobson, A Big Reason We All Live in Hell By Jacob Weindling August 21, 2025 | 2:22pm
- latest Our Solar System Is Still Hiding Moons, and We're Getting Better at Finding Them By Dave Levitan August 21, 2025 | 12:15pm
- congress Both Obama and California Voters Back Newsom’s Redistricting Fight By Jacob Weindling August 21, 2025 | 11:32am
- economy, international-affairs How El Salvador's 'Cool Dictator' Is Using Bitcoin to Cement His Power By Ross Pomeroy August 21, 2025 | 9:35am
- trump-administration, climate A Retreat to the 19th Century, One 90-Day Coal Plant Extension at a Time By Dave Levitan August 21, 2025 | 9:12am
- elections Verified Voter Data Disproves the Notion that White Zoomer Men Are All Budding Fascists By Jacob Weindling August 20, 2025 | 2:27pm
- healthcare, climate Is It Bad That Two-Thirds of Drug Manufacturing Facilities Are in Increasingly Disaster-Prone Areas? By Dave Levitan August 20, 2025 | 1:58pm
- economy A More Detailed Look at How Trump and AI Could Crash the Economy By Jacob Weindling August 20, 2025 | 11:57am
- trump-administration Sure Seems Like a Lot of Traveling for Not All That Much to Happen By Jen Kirby August 20, 2025 | 10:59am
- trump-administration, climate Interior Department, Amid Its Deep Concern About Offshore Wind Power, Announces 30 New Offshore Oil Auctions By Dave Levitan August 20, 2025 | 8:42am
- congress, elections What the Hell Is Going On at the Texas Legislature Now? By Dave Levitan August 19, 2025 | 2:32pm
- elections Andrew Cuomo and His Democratic Supporters Like Hakeem Jeffries Know He’s On Team Trump By Jacob Weindling August 19, 2025 | 11:37am
- trump-administration, musings The Trump Administration Web Sites I Keep Thinking Will Disappear But Don't By Dave Levitan August 19, 2025 | 9:35am
- sports How Many More Years Does Tackle Football Have Left? By Jacob Weindling August 18, 2025 | 12:46pm
- trump-administration, climate 'Brazen Violation': Trump Administration's Disdain for Advisory Committees Has Now Gotten Them Sued By Dave Levitan August 18, 2025 | 11:47am
- immigration, trump-administration ICE Has Always Been Bad. This Is Worse. By Thor Benson August 18, 2025 | 10:21am
- supreme-court, healthcare Rolling Back Roe v. Wade Is a Conservative Blueprint to Strip Away Other Fundamental Rights By Roqayah Chamseddine August 18, 2025 | 9:15am
- climate Hurricane Season is Awake By Dave Levitan August 18, 2025 | 8:35am
- congress Gavin Newsom Is Meeting the Moment By Jacob Weindling August 15, 2025 | 3:06pm
- trump-administration If Everything Is an Emergency, Nothing Is an Emergency By Dave Levitan August 15, 2025 | 1:58pm
- international-affairs Hillary Clinton Wants to Help Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize By Jacob Weindling August 15, 2025 | 12:09pm
- sports Matt Stafford's $159,500 Chamber of Woo By Ross Pomeroy August 15, 2025 | 10:00am
- trump-administration, climate Trump's Zombie Fossil Fuel Power Plants Could Cost Us $3 Billion — or More By Dave Levitan August 15, 2025 | 9:13am
- climate The State of the Climate Is: Grim By Dave Levitan August 14, 2025 | 1:47pm
- economy, technology Meta, Mankind's Worst Company, Built a Pedophile AI Chatbot By Jacob Weindling August 14, 2025 | 1:39pm
- economy Trumpflation Is Here, and You’re About to Pay For It By Jacob Weindling August 14, 2025 | 10:16am
- climate World-Famous Artist Helps Greenpeace 'Butcher' a Shell Offshore Gas Rig By Dave Levitan August 14, 2025 | 8:45am
- palestine Israel's Attack on Palestinian Journalists Shows Why Journalism Matters By Roqayah Chamseddine August 13, 2025 | 2:21pm
- trump-administration Gosh, I Wonder Which Bits of American History the Trump Administration Will Edit Out of Smithsonian Exhibits By Dave Levitan August 13, 2025 | 2:04pm
- media Counterpoint: Jon Stewart Shouldn’t Run for President in 2028 By Jacob Weindling August 13, 2025 | 1:52pm
- trump-administration, economy Trump, An Avowed Central Planner, Is A Mao-Style Communist By Jacob Weindling August 13, 2025 | 11:07am
- climate Alaska's Capital Flooded By Melting Glacier By Dave Levitan August 13, 2025 | 8:59am
- elections Zohran Mamdani Shows Democrats How to Have a Spine By Jacob Weindling August 12, 2025 | 3:47pm
- economy Trump’s New BLS Appointee Is Vastly Unqualified and Will Inevitably Crash the Economy By Jacob Weindling August 12, 2025 | 1:43pm
- trump-administration America’s Big Strong Conservatives Are Terrified to Go Outside By Jacob Weindling August 12, 2025 | 12:03pm
- latest, climate It's Early, But Tropical Storm Erin Has Menacing Potential By Dave Levitan August 12, 2025 | 11:42am
- immigration Europe’s Asylum Seekers Are Someone Else’s Problem By Tiernan Cannon August 12, 2025 | 10:16am
- healthcare, trump-administration RFK Jr. Learns He Is Not Also Denmark's HHS Secretary By Dave Levitan August 12, 2025 | 7:10am
- trump-administration Washington D.C. Exposes America’s Rank Hypocrisy By Jacob Weindling August 11, 2025 | 3:23pm
- climate Climate Change Has Laid Waste to Tropical Bird Populations: Study By Dave Levitan August 11, 2025 | 12:09pm
- media CNN’s Doofus Data Guru Calls Epstein Story a “Nothingburger” in Bootlicking Trump Segment By Jacob Weindling August 11, 2025 | 11:13am
- trump-administration Crime-Concerned President to Deploy FBI and National Guard to Increasingly Safe Washington, D.C. By Dave Levitan August 11, 2025 | 9:20am
- musings Handicapping All the Rumored UFO Explanations By Jacob Weindling August 8, 2025 | 3:28pm
- sports Of Course Crypto Bros Are Throwing Dildos At WNBA Games By Jacob Weindling August 8, 2025 | 11:50am
- climate, economy Big Banks Don't See Upside in Climate Promises Anymore By Dave Levitan August 8, 2025 | 11:12am
- media Jimmy Fallon Doesn't Know How To Read The Room By Jason Tabrys August 8, 2025 | 10:58am
- climate The 360-Degree Assault on Climate Action Is Impossibly Grim By Dave Levitan August 8, 2025 | 9:24am
- elections Elizabeth Warren Is the Bernie Lost Cause Myth of 2020 By Jacob Weindling August 7, 2025 | 11:45am
- climate Climate Change Has Pushed California's Fire Season Earlier — By As Much as a Month and a Half By Dave Levitan August 7, 2025 | 11:08am
- media, trump-administration South Park Proves It's Too Big To Fail In Its Mission To Mock Trump By Jason Tabrys August 7, 2025 | 10:19am
- trump-administration Trump Announces New Thing He Is Not Allowed to Do By Dave Levitan August 7, 2025 | 8:55am
- trump-administration World's Most On-the-Nose 'Coding Error' Erases Some Rather Critical Bits of the Constitution By Dave Levitan August 6, 2025 | 1:02pm
- immigration, trump-administration It’s Not As Easy to Staff ICE As Trump Thinks By Jacob Weindling August 6, 2025 | 12:46pm
- elections The GOP’s Internal Polling Must Be Brutal By Jacob Weindling August 6, 2025 | 11:22am
- healthcare, trump-administration RFK Jr. Wants You to Die By Dave Levitan August 6, 2025 | 10:46am
- economy The American Economy Is Shockingly Dependent on AI By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 2:02pm
- trump-administration Trump Embraces His Inner Michael Scott and Ventures Out on the White House Roof By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 11:49am
- climate Japan Sees Hottest-Ever Temperature, Breaking a Record That Couldn't Last a Week By Dave Levitan August 5, 2025 | 10:57am
- trump-administration, economy Outgoing Republican: ‘What We’re Seeing Is Basically a Recession Economy in Nebraska and Iowa’ By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 10:26am
- immigration, trump-administration Trump Is Weaponizing America’s Depraved and Bipartisan Immigration Policies By Roqayah Chamseddine August 5, 2025 | 9:13am