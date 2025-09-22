the revolution will not be televised (they canceled their subscriptions)

— makena kelly (@makenakelly.bsky.social) September 20, 2025 at 5:20 PM

Despite the chilling authoritarianism embraced by Disney and displayed by Trump’s FCC, this is actually kind of a funny story that shows megacorporations how corporate consolidation has some downsides. Sure, you get to effectively become Kings with your own nation states and rule the world, but that also creates multiple fronts to financially attack, and Disney knows better than anyone how powerful a contingent the Disney adults are. Many have apparently been radicalized into reading Timothy Snyder books, and after calling for boycotts, I’m sure a lot of people in the Disney corporate offices did not want to see how far their best customers would take this newfound fervor. Actors employed by Disney joined them, like Tatiana Maslany, who starred in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, who told her Instagram followers to “cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!”

Marisa Tomei, who played Aunt May in the Spider-Man movies, called to “unsubscribe and boycott Disney platforms.” Pedro Pascal, a significant load bearing weight across the entire Disney cinematic universe, posted on Instagram “Standing with you Jimmy Kimmel Live!” He added: “Defend free speech” and “defend democracy.”

Boycotting a galactic force like Disney is an activity that anyone can get in on. There are enthusiastic Disney customers quoted as saying “I don’t watch Jimmy Kimmel” who are canceling their Disney+ subscriptions. Even if you don’t have a Disney+ subscription to cancel, you can boycott Marvel or Star Wars or 20th Century Studios. You can stop going to Disney’s theme parks and resorts all around the world. You can stop watching shows on ABC or ESPN. You can cancel Hulu or not buy ESPN+ in the midst of its long-awaited and much hyped launch. You can cancel your FuboTV also owned by the capitalist mouse. Disney has taken over the entire world, and in turn has created a financial vulnerability that anyone around the world can exploit.

Capitalism is failing in large part because it is riddled with contradictions, and it tries to be everything to everyone in a world where that is impossible. Disney wants to placate Trump’s FCC so their business partners will get their merger approved, so what’s the real cost of sacrificing one late night host? Turns out it’s losing theme park revenue!

The hyper-consolidated corporate world our modern Kings have built for themselves does insulate them from the rules the rest of us are subject to, but it also highlights their absurdities and corruption for the whole world to see, as their quest for global domination now touches everyone’s lives. This enables folks ranging from non-Disney customers to Disney adults to Disney stars to find ways to squeeze a corporation who turned the girls jumping on trampolines guy into one of this era’s chief political speech victims. Matt Christman’s prophecy remains true, as today is the stupidest day in American history, a record that will be broken by every subsequent day in American history.